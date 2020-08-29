There should beno acceptable body count at a state university

An open letter to University of Idaho president Scott Green and UI Dean of Students Blaine Eckles ...
Gentlemen,
I am now a University of Idaho doctoral candidate but was previously a combat medic in the Army. I served a year in both Iraq and Afghanistan, and I spent months recovering from injuries in a Warrior Transition Unit. I learned a great deal about leadership, suffering and death during that time.
Beyond a reasonable doubt, the University of Idaho’s decision to hold in-person classes until November will contribute to unnecessary suffering and death. More than 300 staff members signed their names in agreement, among them epidemiologists, statistical modelers and microbiologists. Your failure to heed these educated warnings demonstrates ignorance and moral decadence. What sort of leadership ignores the plea for health and life from the very members that make the organization possible? How are world-class scholars, educators and subject matter experts so poorly led, even potentially to their deaths, by those who choose willful ignorance? You both have the power of leadership and influence to go online immediately and lessen this suffering and death. Your failure to do so leaves you responsible.
It’s impossible to distinguish how the risk factors at the University of Idaho differ from a comparable institute, Washington State University, a bike ride away. WSU has demonstrated their first concern is the physical health and safety of students and staff by canceling in-person instruction. In comparison, the physical safety and health of Vandals is demonstrably your second concern. While I appreciate the universities mitigation strategies, the mitigation of risk is a poor substitute to the readily available option to eliminate risk. You simply cannot gather tens, hundreds or thousands of people on a campus during a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic without expecting suffering and death. People will die and it will be your fault. I want to articulate that point now, before the first Vandal death, so it is pinned to you both from the beginning.
Only poor leaders and dishonorable men contribute to preventable human suffering and death. We see neighboring Whitman County spiking nearly 350 cases through Thursday, and we see the opening of the University of Alabama greeted with 500-plus infections. A reasonable observer would know Vandals are next in line.
A decade after barely surviving two wars, I never in my wildest fantasies imagined my life would again be at risk, much less that it would be endangered by academic administrators. I speak for nearly the entire faculty and TA’s, hundreds of whom have petitioned, written, spoken, and in turn been utterly ignored: Are you really so arrogant to think we will follow you through a pandemic to needless suffering and death? Do you truly think you can leverage power over peoples health and lives by dangling their careers? You require a doctor’s note for faculty to be excused from campus duties, but Vandals require of you a doctor’s note ensuring no faculty will suffer lifelong illness or death upon exposure on campus.
Like you, I have experienced the feeling of responsibility for the health and safety of irreplaceable human lives in difficult times. I differ from you in that I have already experienced the needless suffering and death of my colleagues and friends. I’ve had a decade to begin processing it, and every person differs, but I can promise you whatever perspective you hold now will differ in hindsight.
I am only so harsh in writing because the guilt you will experience and the hate people will have for you after their loved one dies will be far more terrible than any words I could write. You are playing a deadly game, hoping you can keep things open while simultaneously not contributing to a death. You both are already wildly unpopular among the faculty and TA’s for forcing them to choose between their lives and putting food on the table. It is not too late to put human life first and reverse the mistake of in-person instruction. I call on you to redeem yourselves in the eyes of the Vandal community by cancelling in-person classes, now, not after the withdrawal date.
Don’t wait for the spike in infections. Don’t wait to see if the ICUs can hold. Don’t wait to see the first death, and then the second and then the third. The only time to cancel is before, not after, a Vandal death. This is not a battle, and you are not generals. There is no acceptable body count at a state university.
Take this advice from someone forever haunted by needless death: End this now, or it very well may haunt you, too.
Clinton Elg studies antibiotic resistant bacteria as a doctoral candidate at the University of Idaho. He spent 12 years as a combat medic in the U.S. Army with service in Iraq and Afghanistan.