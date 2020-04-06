They have been deemed essential for a reason

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic is horrific in scope and terrifying in projections, but for the “hand sanitizer bottle is half full” crowd, one silver lining is that many people who normally go unnoticed are getting some well-deserved praise.
Food service workers who have always invisibly played a vital role in society are getting their day in the spotlight. Childcare workers have never been so appreciated. And ain’t nobody going to complain about teachers getting summers off anymore – you take those summers and all the teacher work days you need as long as you promise to come back and take – I mean teach – my children the rest of the time.
Through it all, though, there’s one category of essential workers who aren’t getting any love. They’re paid as poorly as the grocery workers. They’re pulling the same long hours as the doctors and nurses. They’re as vital as the truck drivers delivering life-sustaining goods. The materials they produce are as important as the toilet paper the mill workers are churning out to keep up with demand.
But while so many of these other important folks are getting thanks, applause, and long overdue praise, this group is getting more of what they’ve always gotten – contempt, distrust, and vilification.
If you haven’t pulled out your Essential Workers BINGO card yet to figure out who is left, let me help you out: It’s the media.
Members of the media are working long, hard hours, facing unprecedented challenges, sometimes putting themselves in harm’s way. And in return, instead of appreciation, they get blame. The media is accused of intentionally whipping society into an unnecessary panic with a fabricated, or at least overinflated, pandemic. And at the same time the media is accused of underreporting the urgency of this crisis, putting us all in danger due to its negligence.
Despite what so many of us have been conditioned to believe, the media is not the enemy. The media is your photographer neighbor shooting pictures of respiratory screening tents so you can see what’s going on from the safety of your living room. The media is your reporter cousin who despite having the same student loan debt as the nurse practitioner has wildly different compensation. The media is your local publisher trying to figure out how to keep the lights on and the press running with already minimal advertising dollars shrinking to nothing since closed businesses don’t make print ads a high priority – and essential ones don’t either, for that matter.
And the media are your friends seeing those accusatory memes you share on social media asking why they aren’t reporting this or why they haven’t highlighted that. They are reporting this and that, as well as the other. They’re doing the absolute best they can for an ungrateful audience and aside from a few on-camera personalities at the national level, they’re barely eking out a living for their trouble.So enough already. Let’s have some love for our friends, neighbors, relatives, and complete strangers who are working their tails off to enlighten, educate, and edify all of us.
Thank you to the newspaper carriers who start their mornings crazy early to deliver each day’s publication while the rest of us are still up from the night before binge watching a docu-series about some guy and a tiger.
Thank you to the reporters and photographers who venture out to see what we can’t see and share what we otherwise would never know about.
Thank you to the editors and production staff who process complex information on our behalf and convert it into palatable graphics and illustrations that make the incomprehensible plain and intelligible.
Thank you to the families of media workers who support their loved ones as they venture out while so many others are hunkering down.
Thank you to those running the press, the cameras and microphones, the radio transmissions. Thank you for the work you can’t do from home, can’t always do from a distance, and can’t postpone until this all settles down.
Please, while you’re appreciating so many people – many for the first time ever – don’t leave out your local media, there on the frontlines keeping us enlightened in an otherwise dark environment and connected while we are otherwise isolated. They’re deemed essential for a reason.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouseand five children.