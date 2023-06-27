They were Baha’is: public execution of 10 women

Haug

Last week we commemorated Juneteenth, the official emancipation, in 1865, of African-Americans from slavery in the United States. That event is far better known than another occurring only four decades ago in a distant land. Juneteenth is joyous. The other, somber.

On June 18, 1983, 10 Baha’i women were publicly hanged in Shiraz, Iran. This anniversary — the 40th — began a yearlong campaign of remembrance, #OurStoryIsOne, led by the Baha’i International Community in Geneva. This global commemoration will honor, throughout the world, the sacrifices of those women.

Announcing the campaign, the BIC summarized events of that night: “The women were hanged one by one, each forced to watch the next woman’s death in a harrowing attempt to coerce them into recanting their faith.”

