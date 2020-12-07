Third best time to plant a tree is now

Right now my daughter is in the process of getting braces. She has a lot of questions that I can’t answer — as you may have guessed from my mugshot, I haven’t personally experienced the benefits of orthodontic intervention.
How does that old proverb go — the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago and the second best time is now? Well, I should have gotten braces 30 years ago, no doubt about it. Absent that, I wish I would have thought of it back in March. What better time to get adult braces than during the year of the face mask, with an endless supply of cute swatches of fabric both to protect those around me from my germs and to shield me from any self-consciousness a mouth full of metal may bring? Plus, braces would have seriously slowed down the quarantine snacking and thereby saved me all the money I wound up spending on stretchy pants.
But I didn’t get braces 30 years ago and I didn’t get them 9 months ago. I can beat myself up for that or I can decide now whether it’s something I want to do and get ‘er done.
There are a lot of things like that — things we personally have been putting off that we can finally tackle now while so much of our normal life is stuck in a holding pattern.
Can’t go on that anniversary cruise this year? Use the vacation days to finally get that vasectomy the wife’s been nagging you about.
Always wanted to learn another language? Throw the French subtitles on with all the television you’re binging while “working” from home.
Been meaning to clean out the fridge for a while now? Best get on that, stat – the last thing we need is for your moldy leftovers to unwittingly unleash a second pandemic to round out the year.
There are societal changes we can make, too. Consider the overdependence on standardized tests (SATs/ACTs) for college admissions. Universities have long known this was a problem, but there was no easy way to break free from that tradition without making huge ripples. Then the tsunami that is 2020 hit and suddenly a few manufactured waves were no big deal. Several universities ditched the admission test requirement; many of those will never turn back.
How great would it have been if, when public K-12 schools across the nation were first interrupted in the spring, someone at the state or national level had pulled together a coalition of educators to reimagine education as a whole? We could finally ditch the antiquated agrarian schedule and implement a more logical, modern-minded school calendar? Or restructured school start- and end-times to coincide with what study after study has shown as peak learning hours?
What if more employers had a permanent change of heart about telecommuting, realizing that more employees than previously imagined can produce the same quantity and quality of work outside of a traditional office environment? Or what if more companies adjusted the expected work day, acknowledging that employees can produce full-time results in 6-hour days and show up the next day better focused and refreshed thanks to the additional time to spend with family, friends and fulfilling hobbies?
What if some of us had spent the isolating days of the pandemic working together to convert the entire country and all its silly measurements into the far superior metric system?
Or what if we had rooted out, replaced, and ultimately destroyed one of the greatest evils of our time — the ever-present, never-appropriate comic sans font?
While society was at a standstill there were so many changes we could have planned and implemented to make the world a better place. There are so many reset buttons we could have pushed.
We should have made those changes years ago and didn’t. We could have started nine months ago and didn’t. But the fat lady (darn those quarantine snacks) isn’t singing yet (thank goodness, since that’s a super-spreader activity) and there’s no time like the present to start working on the changes we know we’ll wish we had made 20 years in the future.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.