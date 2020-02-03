This I know: It shouldn’t cost $130 to breathe

Buckle up, folks. This is a bit of a rant, but hopefully a worthwhile one.
Prescriptions (and healthcare in general) are too expensive. Last year, I was diagnosed with asthma. I had suspected for many years that something was not quite right with my breathing. It’s not severe, but it is bad enough to be a hindrance, particularly when I exercise.
After a doctor’s visit to get a referral, an asthma test, albuterol treatments, a blood draw, and a couple follow-up appointments with a pulmonologist, I had spent more than $1,600 out of pocket just to confirm what I already suspected and so a doctor could prescribe me an inhaler.
Then I got to the pharmacy and discovered that my 60-day-supply, twice-a-day inhaler (Symbicort) cost $120 after insurance. And this year, that price has increased to $130.
You can imagine my shock. My albuterol inhaler (which I use before workouts or when I need extra help) costs about $20 after insurance. Now, all of a sudden, I have this huge expense every 60 days. I tried to use a coupon from GoodRx but the pharmacist said I could either use my insurance or the coupon, which dropped the Symbicort price to $291 from its retail price of $340-$400. The coupon could not be used on top of insurance. Naturally, I picked the after-insurance price of $130.
Fortunately, I have good insurance and an HSA plan through my employer. But still, an inhaler should not cost $130 after insurance. That’s insane. I had no idea breathing was such a decadent thing. And what about the asthmatics who don’t have insurance? According to the CDC, more than 25 million Americans have asthma, and asthma has been increasing since the early 1980s.
It’s the No. 1 reason for missed school days, and in 2017, it killed more than 3,500 people. According to the CDC, many of those deaths could have been prevented with proper treatment and care.
That’s a lot of people getting screwed. Pardon the language. (I would be more colorful, but I don’t think that’s allowed.)
After my most recent trip to the pharmacy, I did some digging. According to a recent GoodRx study, prices of inhalers increased about 35 percent from 2013-2018. And if you want to read more mind blowing statistics about the exorbitant increase in inhaler costs, check out the 2013 New York Times article, “The Soaring Cost of a Simple Breath.”
From that article: “Pulmicort, a steroid inhaler, generally retails for over $175 in the United States, while pharmacists in Britain buy the identical product for about $20 and dispense it free of charge to asthma patients. Albuterol, one of the oldest asthma medicines, typically costs $50 to $100 per inhaler in the United States, but it was less than $15 a decade ago, before it was repatented.”
And that was written seven years ago.
You might suggest a generic inhaler, but generic options are extremely limited due to patents. Here’s another snippet from that NYT article:
“Asthma inhalers, for example, are protected by strings of patents — for pumps, delivery systems and production processes — that are hard to skirt to make generic alternatives, even when the medicines they contain are old, as they almost all are.”
It’s a messed-up system (and don’t even get me started on the cost of insulin, which luckily I don’t need, but I’m still mad about it). We need to find a solution soon, as the current setup is literally killing people.
In the meantime, I’ve been told by two pharmacist friends that I should try to use the Symbicort manufacturer’s coupon (Google it) next time I pick up a refill. I’ll give it a shot and report back.
Meredith Metsker is an Idaho native, University of Idaho alumna and 10-year Moscow resident. A former journalist, she now works in marketing for Emsi, serves on the board of directors for Sojourners’ Alliance and is a big fan of civic engagement.