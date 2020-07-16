My daughter, Joelle, is a Moscow High School graduate. She is 23 years old and working as a certified nursing assistant in a San Antonio hospital. San Antonio was doing great – no cases in her hospital for a long time.
Yet, here are some of the texts she has sent me over the last six weeks:
May 19 – “We had 3 positive COVID cases and the rest of the ICU is filled with PUI’s (people under investigation). Last week we had zero of both. Doesn’t look like opening up Texas was a good idea.”
May 29 – “Four positive cases at work.”
June 19 – “Hospital is getting scary. Our ICU and ER were packed this week. I asked if I could have a week off in July to come back and visit and they said we are in a code gray emergency and not approving any time off. I miss you.”
June 22 – “Hospital is overflowing with COVID patients.”
June 23 – “It is definitely getting scarier. Wearing a heavy duty mask and another filtered mask on top.”
June 24 – “Doing all I can to stay safe even if that means overheating, blurring my vision and making my face break out.”
June 30 – “47 positive cases at the hospital. Expected to double by the end of the week. … But don’t worry. I’ve been rocking this look (attached picture) all day. My face might fall off.”
The picture is what she wears when she has to work on the COVID floor – double mask, hair cover, plastic ‘bag’ with face cut out, face shield and covering for her clothes.
This isn’t political. Wearing a mask in public isn’t overreacting. This is scary. Count how many hospital beds we have. Count the number of nurses, doctors. This is about caring for your community, your family.
This is about showing respect to the health care professionals who are working like this day in and day out.
This could be your daughter.
She could be taking care of your father.
Please wear your mask for that 30 minutes you’re in the grocery store, if you go into the gas station bathroom, when you pull up to the coffee stand to get your coffee.
And be kind.
And support our local governmental officials who are making difficult decisions.
Thank you.
Marci Stephens lives in Moscow.