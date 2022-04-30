This month and always: Poetry matters

National Poetry Month was launched in April 1996 by the Academy of American Poets, and it’s better late than never to observe National Poetry Month, which comes around every April first and lasts all month. According to Poets.org, “National Poetry Month reminds the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters.”
What is poetry? And why does it matter? I could ask the same of a lot of things. Why does spirituality or God(dess) matter? Why does professional football matter? As a poet myself, who aspires to be the distinguished poet in residence for Seattle’s Space Needle, which isn’t an actual appointment yet, but very surely should be, I believe poetry is the quotidian made eternal. That is to say that poetry is a way to communicate the ordinary and reveal the extraordinary. And these considerations and more are made possible through poetry, language and expression.
Whether the poetics used are considered high art or less than high art; whether about nature or God; about origins, identity or family. Whether the poetry celebrates or laments; if it centers on the sacred or the profane or somewhere in between; whether it asserts elegy or affirmation; or is concerned with place, regions, lands. While there is certainly poetry extolling the virtues of love and beauty, and one could argue that all poetry is about love and beauty, there is also poetry of avarice and hate, or poetry that catalogs the evils of mankind and even the underworld.
Everyone arrives to poetry differently, and everyone’s experience is unique. Some practitioners came to poetry through their love of language, the sound of words, underscored by their understanding of the power of words. Other poets might have felt called to write in order to make sense of the world, to find the words to process their perspective of the world. Or a combination of those examples and more.
Poetry in Song: I came to poetry through community theater. And particularly through musical theater. I sang and chorused and breathed and choreographed and danced through show after show, through song after song, always the chorus and accompaniment. Life is a cabaret, old chum.
Poetry in Flight: I came to poetry through the powwows my mother took us to — city and suburban all-tribes gatherings; dancers replete in their finery and plumage outfitted in every conceivable color of feather. A cast of hawks, a murder of crows, a siege of herons, a charm of magpies, a host of sparrows, and especially a convocation of eagles. There was always that one little baby making their debut, excited by the drumming, they bounced and darted like a pigeon away from their mother’s watchful eye. While the fancydancers flashed and blazed into flames awash in yellows and reds.
Poetry in Motion: I came to poetry through watching my dad play at sporting events at the high school he taught for. There was the infamous game when all the teachers rode on the backs of donkeys up and down the basketball court, giving a new meaning to the term “dribbling.” And another memorable game between the teachers and the exhibition basketball team, the Harlem Clowns, that were a Harlem Globetrotters redux.
Poetry in Bloom: I came to poetry through my eight grade language arts teacher who taught “Romeo and Juliet” for the entire quarter. I would not have imagined how equivocating “love” with “heartbreak” or “passion” with “tragedy” might inform my understanding of “romance” for the rest of my young life.
Poetry in Endowment: I came to poetry through the Celebration Giveaways held on my mom’s rez each summer. When Ethel Iron Thunder gifted a Pendleton wrap to Minnie Spotted Elk. When Silas Tail Spins gave 20 pounds of frozen venison to Victoria Walking Child. When John and Myra Two Feathers gave Cain Long Bow $100 toward his college tuition. When Ruby Savior gave Mary and Victor Red Wing a beaded cradleboard for their new baby. When Adam and Vernon Pretty Bird gifted Fortune Buckles a case of chokecherry preserves. Or when Scarlett Comes At Night gifted Ethel Iron Thunder rabbit fur slippers and a matching scarf.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays “Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s” was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. Midge lives in Moscow where she enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows.