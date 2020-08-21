Thoughts on reparations, the need and the cost

Every so often the idea of reparations to Black people whose ancestors were slaves is proposed as a means of compensating them for the wrongs committed against them and their ancestors. I feel strongly that we owe some kind of compensation but I don’t think the idea of reparations is the best and fairest way to accomplish this goal or the best use of the money appropriated.
My main reason is the amount of money needed for documenting the eligibility of the recipients. I cite as an example the television program, “Finding Your Roots,” and difficulties they had in tracing the ancestry of Black people. This is because, when freed many slaves took the names of their owners for their last name, and many marriages complicated the record keeping, the owners’ property inventories listed them only by first names, gender and age, and many names were duplicated frequently resulting in a confused situation. Who is going to pay for all these genealogies, the government or the applicant? Frankly, I visualize most of the appropriated money will end up being used for this purpose rather than compensating anyone. What about people whose ancestry records no longer exist? In what ways will otherwise eligible folks be left out?
In my mind that money would be better used to make life better for all Black people who are now suffering from deprivation for various reasons, regardless of slave ancestry. Too many are living in substandard housing, in nutrition deserts, in areas lacking good medical care and in areas with substandard schools. Starting with schooling, not only would I improve existing schools, but I’d offer some sort of free or affordable adult education to those who lacked good schools with little opportunity to attend trade schools or higher education of any sort when they were growing up. These programs should be well publicized and specially designed to increase employability in good paying and satisfying jobs.
Because of food deserts, urban and rural, where a truly nutritious diet isn’t available within a reasonable distance from home, too many suffer from obesity because they have to rely on convenience stores and snack food for most of their diet. Few of these stores offer fresh fruit and green vegetables or any food requiring refrigeration. I also wonder how many homes of poor Black people have adequate refrigeration. The result is an epidemic of obesity. Many mothers lack proper food during pregnancy and nursing so their babies lack the kind of nutrients so essential for good brain development during their formative years.
To correct this, I’d offer incentives for both big box stores and smaller groceries to set up shop in inner city deserts and rural small towns that lack a handy source of nutritious food within a reasonable walking distance of home. I would also offer basic courses in nutrition in community centers, churches and other places where people gather. Nutrition should be a required subject offered by all public and private schools. Meals on Wheels should be available to all the elderly and infirm in both urban and rural settings.
Building enough affordable and decent public housing would also improve family health in many ways. The same is true of medical facilities and decent office space within walking distance from home. We need more incentives such as free or cheap rent to lure more providers to those areas most needing them. The availability of ambulances operated by trained personnel could save many lives and prevent long term medical problems.
I’m sure there are some problems I’ve not mentioned but even if we apply even some of these suggestions, we will have made a lot of Black lives better. These are answers that could be implemented without a lot of red tape and complicated paperwork. Why not start now and make life safer and healthier for all citizens? These solutions, while not the entire answer, can be implemented now. Why wait? I suspect that most successful Black people would agree.
