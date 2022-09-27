Thoughts on the immorality of moral policing

Todd J. Broadman

 Geoff Crimmins

In the wake of growing global protestors expressing outrage at the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, many are joining ranks with sympathies from home if not from the hardscape. They see this as a necessary opportunity to cast their ballot for another martyr in the ongoing human campaign for greater tolerance. And what a curious way I’ve phrased that: “greater tolerance.”

I used to subscribe to Teaching Tolerance magazine and with each issue thought “what a disappointing title.” Instead of a rallying cry to celebrate diversity, we are educated to tepidly tip-toe forward, steel ourselves, and sit beside that strange being that smells vaguely of masala and coconut. To tolerate. Beginning with the Fall 2021 issue, the magazine title underwent a remodel: Learning for Justice.

I’m going out on a limb to make the assumption that Iran’s morality police do not subscribe to Learning for Justice or similar reading material; they’ve already fired live ammo into the crowds — up to 20 protestors reported dead. In Iranian protests three years ago, hundreds were killed. Are the morality police becoming more tolerant? They can sense popular outrage. Mahsa was likely (evidence has been hidden) bludgeoned to death for what she did or didn’t do with her hair.

