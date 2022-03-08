Three watershed moments, andthe need to bringit all together

The last two weeks juxtaposed three events that will undoubtedly have lasting global consequences. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, Working Group II released its assessment of climate change impacts on ecosystems, biodiversity and human communities. The report evaluates, at regional and global levels, vulnerabilities, capacities and limited abilities of the natural world and human societies to adapt. Climate change is “a threat to human wellbeing and health of the planet,” according to one IPCC website, but “taking action now can secure our future.” For more information, search: IPCC sixth assessment wg2.
A sample of headlines from analyses by international media and websites reflect these concerns:
Smithsonian — We Are Changing Climate Faster Than We Can Adapt, New IPCC Report Warns
The Guardian — IPCC issues ‘bleakest warning yet’ on impacts of climate breakdown
NPR — Billions of people are in danger from climate change, U.N. report warns
New York Times — Time Is Running Out to Avert a Harrowing Future, Climate Panel Warns
New Atlas — Latest IPCC report on climate lays out an ‘atlas of human suffering’
Phys.org — IPCC report says climate change is causing dangerous disruption to nature
Inhabitat — A new IPCC report says we are hurtling toward extinction
The Conversation — The power to save the planet is inside us all — how to get past despair to powerful action on climate change
United Nations Environment Program — Faith for Earth - A Call for Action
The same day that the IPCC news broke, the U.S. Supreme Court heard an argument about how much authority the Environmental Protection Agency has to regulate emissions from energy companies, who are the plaintiffs. “Climate change was mentioned only in passing,” The New York Times reported, “and only to buttress the point that an executive agency should not be allowed to tackle so large an issue without express congressional authorization.”
Whichever way the court rules, the decision will be consequential. Limiting the EPA from regulating the energy sector could “extend well beyond environmental policy,” the Times wrote. This at a time when “experts are issuing increasingly dire warnings,” such as recurring IPCC reports. To underscore the seriousness of the issue, the Times mentioned Justice Samuel Alito’s apparent skepticism about climate change.
Three days before the climate report, Russia invaded the Ukraine. Reactions from much of the world were swift and unprecedented. A united European Union closed its airspace to Russian flights. The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia’s invasion. Global financial institutions rallied to freeze or restrict Russia’s assets, causing the ruble to plunge. And more is happening as this is written.
Russia’s attack has environmental ramifications. It’s “polluting air and water,” Wired wrote. “Ukraine is in an environmental crisis too ... . Particularly vulnerable is the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine,” a coal-mining district. It’s “riddled with hundreds of miles of tunnels underneath cities, factories, and farms.” Recent flooding in these shafts have caused the surface to shift, while “carrying toxic chemicals that now threaten the region’s water supply.”
Flowing waters and the air we breathe don’t observe national boundaries, as IPCC reports have documented repeatedly. In 1945, long before the IPCC, the United Nations Charter lamented, “the scourge of war … brought untold sorrow to mankind.” The Charter affirmed “fundamental human right s… the dignity and worth of the human person … equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small.” Today many UN nongovernmental agencies already implement these ideals around the world, often addressing human rights concerns with environmental solutions.
Climate change, and lesser environmental catastrophes, demonstrate that planet Earth is really only one country, and we citizens need a unified system of governance that transcends national sovereignties. Two years ago Cambridge University Press published a proposed model for just such a system, one that would revamp our interdependent world order. The book is “Global Governance and the Emergence of Global Institutions for the 21st Century.” The authors write that the book offers “ambitious but reasonable proposals to give our globalized world the institutions of international governance necessary to address effectively the catastrophic risks facing humanity that are beyond national control.”
Searching “global governance Cambridge” will lead you to a free copy of the book in PDF format. What are you waiting for?
Haug and Jolie, his editor and wife of 60 years, discuss topics like these over dinner. Contact Pete at petes.pen9@gmail.com. His internet posts are at https://spokanefavs.com/author/peter-haug/