Time for a psychic break from fear

As a biweekly columnist, it’s always two weeks since my last column. And mostly, life rolls on. But this past week, I got to enjoy one of the unique benefits of living in the area. Because of our proximity to the world-class Frank Church/River of No Return Wilderness and the Salmon River that bisects it, I picked up a cancellation on the heavily reserved river and took my family down through the 80 miles of rapids. The river cuts straight across the center of Idaho, and the nice thing is that you pop out in Riggins, which isn’t that far from Pullman.
The river canyon itself, with its beautiful sand beaches and fun whitewater, is indeed a rare treat. But what’s really great about the trip is that there is no internet or cell phone service. It gives one a chance to back away from the chaos of the media space we’ve created, and take a second look at what’s really going on.
The good news is, if you’re data-driven, that the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of what you may read in the headlines, is stabilizing. I know that it is probably impossible to convince most of my more Lefty readers of this fact.
Every day, there is a new public health care authority telling us that our hospitals are about to be overrun, and that everyone we know will die. There’s always a trigger event – Black Lives Matter or a church service – that will cause a rapid increase in deaths.
Yet nine days later, without the internet and the constant chatter, it hasn’t happened. There has been a slight uptick in mortality in the southern states, but overall, the pandemic is now appearing more seasonal in the northern states, and more like a typical tropical infection in the south. In the north, the peak was hit in April.
For those that want to holler about increasing COVID testing numbers, well, ruin your summer if you want. I agree that testing by our government has been inexcusable. But the only numbers that really tell you much are two – COVID-specific mortality, and what’s known as all-cause mortality, which is the aggregate of everything folks die from in a society.
Every loss is sad, of course, and certainly mismanagement of the pandemic has cost lives. But blaming the pandemic for all the unnecessary mortality in our society is really just a convenient balm for a society that has inadequate elder and health care.
I came back to find out that Washington State University is still planning in-person classes I totally support that effort by President Kirk Schulz and his leadership team. At the same time, once again, in the interest of zeroing in on our real problems, we need to take a hard look at how we’ve created crowded classroom conditions in the first place.
I used to have 20 students in a design class section. Now I have upward of 100, split in two groups of 50, in a semester. Other professors and lecturers are facing similar burdens, or worse. Is the convenient scapegoat for our problems COVID-19? Or should we start looking at how we got to 1,000 person classrooms in the first place?
Poor immunological health is still a huge problem in our community. Are we going to start asking the hard questions about the obesity crisis, and the metabolic instability that is driving COVID-19 susceptibility? Or are we going to let the event pass?
It’s still summer, and I hope my readers get outside and enjoy it. The real way we’ll beat the pandemic is through modest efforts of wearing masks, and strengthening our own Vitamin D and immune systems. That means sunshine and saturated fat for increased mucus production, and pleasant hiking and biking through the glorious Palouse summer. I promise, you’ll feel much better.
And turn off your phones, if only for a little while. Take a psychic break from the fear.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.