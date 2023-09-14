This editorial was published in The Idaho Statesman of Boise.

In 2005, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that the state’s “reliance on loans alone to pay for major repairs or the replacement of unsafe school buildings was inadequate for the poorer school districts.”

The court ruled that Idaho legislators had a responsibility to make sure school facilities were adequately funded but had failed to comply with the constitutional mandate to provide a “safe environment conducive to learning.”

