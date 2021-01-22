Time to rethink the instruments of power

The Jan. 6 events in Washington, D.C., were tragic but I argue necessary, not in the same way they went down but in principle. And not for the reasons that the former president peddled, regarding a fraudulent election and garbage like that. But for another, namely that after 200-plus years of nationhood, it is clear that the republic doesn’t work anymore, its instruments of power malfunctioning and running counter to the purpose for which they had been mobilized.
Senators will make promises and dare the public to hold them responsible for straying off course, but then do exactly the opposite anyway. Lindsay Graham is only the most recent and most obvious example of doing so, first telling us we should never consider a Supreme Court nomination in a president’s last year in office but then shamelessly doing just that only three years later.
Before him, there was George W., far worse than anything Trump has done in the last four years. Which may seem extreme, I know, but in reality not at all. If we find ourselves outraged by the recent Capitol carnage, we should also be incensed by what George W did only a few years back. Where Trump may have the blood of five people on his hands — -five too many — W has five-hundred thousand, namely Iraqies who went down fighting a war they knew not why or whereof. Reports of Iraqi casualties vary but they settle around half a million.
It bears repeating that even though Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11, it carried the brunt of the sacrifice after. Between 2001 and 2003, W went out of his way to argue for a war there, not to defend a nation but to ensure its continued access to oil in the region. “The good Lord didn’t see fit,” said Cheney, W’s evil sidekick, “to put oil and gas only where there are democratically elected regimes friendly to the United States.”
When no cause was found to start a war, W and his cronies had to fabricate one, with consequences that would ultimately spell the demise of a people and a culture that took thousands of years to build. According to Paul O’Neill, then treasury secretary, it was all about “going out and finding me a way to do this,” speaking of W’s hell-bent desire to take out Iraq. And this even though Colin Powell had already said that Iraq had “not developed any significant capability with respect to weapons of mass destruction.”
Well before W still, we have president Polk, who in the 1840s schemed against Mexico to quench his appetite for territorial expansion. And yet how? Unable to just barge in, he too had to traffic in lies and make it look as if Mexico was the aggressor.
Ulysses Grant, the later president, then a young officer in the army, would recall that “we were sent to provoke a fight, but it was essential that Mexico should commence it.” Hhhmm.
In any other God-fearing and lawful country, those responsible for the Iraqi war, or any other like it, should have faced a tribunal and persecuted. Indeed, imprisoned and compelled to atone for their biblical transgressions. Instead, W now enjoys a nice and lazy retirement, painting lovely faces as if nothing had happened.
In “Gorgias,” Plato debated the simple question as to whether rhetoricians shouldn’t shoulder the moral responsibility to use words to tell the truth. His useful interlocutor argued otherwise, at least in the spirit of the devil’s advocate, namely that it was not the charge of the rhetorician to use words to tell the truth but to train them to coerce logic into a position counter to the normative one. A good rhetorician will turn night into day, straight into crooked and so on.
And this to test the merit of precedents we may have come to take for granted. Neither the light bulb nor the Guggenheim would have been possible without it. Plato of course was only trying to point out the dangers of rhetorical gymnastics carried too far, of words swimming in their cesspool of desire. Without moral guidance they can mean the downfall of a whole people, indeed a nation.
Which is what has been unfolding for a long while now in American governance, words spewed for no other reason than to see how far they can go. Under Trump they have shed their old power and gained a new one, less associated with civil communication and more with Trump-speak, a code riddled with mixed messages, double entendre and downright nonsense, which may sound like gibberish to most of us, to a special cadre of individuals and communities, they are clear as a whistle.
A new debate ethic is necessary. Unfortunately, the founding fathers did not leave much room for that to happen. They allowed for limits on presidential terms but not on the constitution itself. And so we have to come up with a method of our own, not with violence but peace.
Ayad Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.