To my new friend at the bar: Walk diagonally

Recently I went to a bar to get out of the house. I took with me a notebook to jot down a few ideas for a presentation I was going to give later in the week on the theory of the Dérive, a French term invented by a group of activists back in the 1950s, bent on counteracting the dominant narrative of the city.
Shortly after I sat down and ordered a glass of wine, a young man sat next to me and looked over, wondering if I had lost my mind, or so the look on his face suggested. Who writes in a bar, and who orders wine in a place otherwise meant for beer. I could sense him puzzling. “May I be so rude as to ask what are you writing about,” he finally asked.
And so I proceeded to explain the premise of the Dérive. I explained that there was this group of philosophers, artists and architects, who called themselves the “situationists,” who had become frustrated with the way cities had been planned, from the top down and by codes that biased economic efficiency over personal experience. Everything from streets to sidewalks, corners and doors, were organized to steer traffic in directions meant to increase sales, and less to invite human connection.
Indeed, social fragmentation soon proved central to revenue. The more disconnected we were, the more we needed things to fill the void; cars, televisions, shoes, you name it. Houses got bigger, garages billowing from one stall to two and then three, at least in America. Living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens, at one time open but distinct features of the house, now became one giant amorphous room, without quality or charm, but merely space meant to absorb extra fat.
Enough was enough, the situationists declared; it was time to take to the streets and reclaim the city. Nothing short of citizenship was at stake, if by that we can mean choice, freedom, control of one’s life. Instead of main streets they took to the alleys, and instead of the straight line they biased the diagonal. No plan was needed; only a strong interest in life’s diverse offerings.
The idea for the situationists was not destinations but connections, and the need to reclaim community from years of alienation. This included restoring human pace, for years hijacked by the car, traffic lights, urban codes and the like.
My new bar friend puzzled, wondering how this might apply to Pullman.
“Interesting,” he said, “but might Pullman be a little too little for a diversion of this sort to be of any meaning?” I had already told him of my interest in the city and he wanted to connect the dots.
“Yes and no,” I replied. “Yes in the sense that Pullman is indeed a little small to make any diagonal walking yield any significance, but no in the sense that even here in Pullman, city and citizen have lost critical connections.”
According to a DATAUSA, “61.4% of workers drove to work” in 2020, in Pullman, and alone, compared to only 15.1% who walked. Only “10.8% carpooled.” The numbers only get more lopsided in favor of driving when assessed next to essential needs such as going to the grocery store, shopping centers and the like. Pullman’s mental map seems to have been surrendered to the planner and the civil engineer.
My bar friend seemed unsure. And so I pulled back and waited.
“But I feel I have a good sense of what’s what and what’s where in the city,” he said. And then added “even though I too drive everywhere.” Fair enough and so I asked: “Do you know where the WSU Visitor Center is.” To which he wrinkled his face but then said no. “How about the Chamber of Commerce?” No clue. “The Pullman cemetery?” Nothing. “Emmanuel Baptist Church?” Same response. “Ese Antojo?” No way. “Midway Deli and Grocery?” Unsure. To his credit he did know where the Blue Heart is and the Cougs Corner Mart.
“So you want me to walk more,” he finally blurted out in resignation. “Sure,” I said, “but not just walk but walk diagonally, crisscrossing town, creating a mental quilt of a new geography in your mind. Walk through neighborhoods, alleyways, nature paths and anything else that defies the dominant thoroughfare. Along the way, talk to people and reclaim your place in the community.”
“What about the hills,” he protested.
“Yes, you’ll have to climb those too,” I insisted.
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington state university where he teaches courses in design and theory.