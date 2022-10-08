To my new friend at the bar: Walk diagonally

Rahmani

Recently I went to a bar to get out of the house. I took with me a notebook to jot down a few ideas for a presentation I was going to give later in the week on the theory of the Dérive, a French term invented by a group of activists back in the 1950s, bent on counteracting the dominant narrative of the city.

Shortly after I sat down and ordered a glass of wine, a young man sat next to me and looked over, wondering if I had lost my mind, or so the look on his face suggested. Who writes in a bar, and who orders wine in a place otherwise meant for beer. I could sense him puzzling. “May I be so rude as to ask what are you writing about,” he finally asked.

“Not at all,” I replied.

