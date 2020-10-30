To remedy a wrong; writing about platforms

Many Saturday mornings over the past 10 years or so, I have sat down to write my column with no idea what the topic will be. This time I have a recent letter writer to thank for a topic. The writer made a valid criticism of my offerings — I seldom mention platform issues of the two main parties. His point is well taken and I now hope to remedy the matter, though I doubt he will be in agreement with my positions.
For instance, Roe vs. Wade is again threatened. I feel very strongly that a woman should be able to make decisions about her own body. Whether to have an abortion or not is rarely an easy decision to make unless, maybe she was a victim of rape or incest.
I think it the ultimate cruelty to make a woman spend 9 months of her life carrying a child she didn’t bargain for and having to live with that daily reminder of what must have been a scary and horrible experience. Also, there are times when the mother’s very life is at risk if she can’t abort it.
Imagine the suffering of a victim of incest having to sit in a classroom as her tummy grows and her predicament becomes increasingly evident having to endure remarks of her classmates.
Children can be very nasty. To force a pubescent child to carry the baby to term is the ultimate in cruelty and possibly dangerous to her health.
The letter writer also rails at the Green New Deal — an effort to clean up the environment. I ask him, what is wrong with having enough clean water to drink? I remind him that there are also places in the world where the residents don’t even have ready access to water of any sort, clean or polluted.
Would he like to live there? We have many places here in the U.S. where surface waters are so polluted that they are completely unsafe for swimming. And what about air pollution? Many places in this country live with air that is unfit to breath because of all the fumes billowing from industrial smoke stacks.
Our one day of heavy air here from the forest fires this summer should have given him a taste of what so many people in polluted places endure all year.
What is wrong with reclaiming land that has been so badly abused that it will barely support any sort of vegetation. Restoring our prairies and woodlands should be a high priority and the process of achieving this could employ many people who have lost jobs because of the COVID-19 virus. As trees and vegetation regrow, they clean the air, cool the land, roots hold the soil and prevent erosion and the area is more pleasing to the eye. I call that a great investment in our future and well worth the cost.
I suppose the letter writer also is willing to live with the problem of plastics and microfibers. We not only have the problem of dealing with existing pollution of this sort, but we need to find substitute replacements that won’t cause so many environmental problems.
We have a floating island of plastics in the Pacific Ocean that is poisoning our sea life and the critters we eat.
Isn’t it time to tackle that problem before our own insides are polluted with microfibers and minute hunks of miscellaneous plastics to the point where our own health is further impaired?
Time is running out on some of these problems and we just wasted four years. If we don’t spend the time and effort now, we will face a remediation debt many times greater in the not too distant future.
These issues are the main priorities of my platform. I don’t have the space now to list all the other planks in my platform. These are just the most urgent.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.