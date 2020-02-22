To save the many, would you pressthe button?

Just over five years ago, I tested readers with the Trolley Problem. It’s a test of a person’s morals. It allows them to rationalize a life-or-death decision. The Trolley Problem is pretty well known but the gist of the problem is you have to quickly make a decision. One option is to do nothing and cause the death of five people. The other option is to make an action that will save the life of those five people; however, it will cause the death a different person.
Studies show nine out of 10 people will take an action that would save five while killing one.
Many people rationalize the morality of the action because your action saved many more people than were killed.
It demonstrates that individuals are willing to make a decision that will cost a smaller number of lives when they know it will save a larger number of lives. I’ll come back to this in a moment.
For decades, debates have been raging about the doom of the Earth due to environmental changes. At one time it was global cooling. Later it was global warming. Now it is climate change. Each of these was going to, at the time, cause widespread misery and death to mankind.
We have been told by our politicians that if we don’t make drastic, life-altering changes to the way we live our lives that we will pass the point of no return.
One of the problems is the vast population of humans on Earth. The idea of overpopulation is one in which the people exceed the planet’s carrying capacity. Each person on Earth uses resources. The more people on Earth, the more resources that are needed and used. Over time, this can cause a decrease in the quality of life.
I read that Earth’s population grows by 81 million people each year. The current population is higher than seven billion. It has been argued that we are already past the carrying capacity of Earth. On the other hand, a few years back I read if all people on Earth were moved together at the same population density as New York City it would only take up an area the size of the state of Texas. The point was that overpopulation isn’t that bad. That’s debatable. I don’t think living in a place with the population density of NYC would be all that great.
The website Earth Eclipse has a list of things that will suffer due to overpopulation. These include the depletion of natural resources and loss of habitat. We would also see a lower life expectancy and diminished quality of life. The list also claims a rise in unemployment, crime rate and violence.
None of these things sound great. Who wants to see the rise of things that are bad and the decrease of the good things? I found one silver lining. If the crime rate increases and life starts to suck, at least people won’t live as long.
If all the science is correct this time around, then a rise in population is not a good thing. It means to save the lives of billions of people, all the resdients of Earth need to take drastic actions. We must reduce the number of people who are causing the decline in the environment.
Now, back to the Trolley Problem. I would like to see if the moral dilemma scales well.You have a button in front of you. If you activate the button, the Earth’s population would immediately decreased by 30 percent. Those chosen would be totally random. You, the button presser, would possibly be chosen for death. The richest and poorest person would be equally likely for death. If you believe that the environment is on the verge of catastrophe then you are already watching people headed to their death. Will you take action to protect billions of people? Will you press the button?
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.