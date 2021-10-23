To the critics, some notes on sources

Since so many of my critics have been writing increasingly virulent letters, essentially defaming me for my expressed opinions, I thought I would write this week on how I find the information that backs up my assertions.
For starters, most of the critics of what I write lean in heavily not on the argument of fact, but mostly my right to say it. These people are what we call authority-driven, and they react badly to anyone challenging their confirmation bias. What is confirmation bias? It’s the mental process of looking only for evidence that agrees with your opinion. Your mind is made up, and any information that might change it is viewed with extreme prejudice. I’ve even coined a term for that information — it’s called a “disqualifying narrative.” For example, if I tell some portion of the readership that masks don’t work, they start literally screaming.
I’m not here to write for folks’ confirmation bias. They’re NOT my audience. I actually listen to both sides, and with regards to COVID-19, have added a resource where I go hunt for original academic papers. My guide, which comes daily, is called MedPage Today. MedPage Today literally is a big, somewhat neutral, tent, where academic papers mix with opinion pieces on all medical issues. From there, you can go to the various medical archives and read the papers. I always focus on the “methods” sections of all the papers. Most of the academic literature on COVID-19 is junk (I’m not the only person saying that) but because I am a trained professional, it’s not very hard to pick out those papers that are garbage.
I also look at original data on a large scale. Things like the Health and Human Services’ website have hospital occupancy figures, updated daily. You can vet the actual numbers with the caterwauling from the press. Notes from last year — we had one hospital overrun. This year, nope. Does it mean we’ve adequately addressed rural health care? Well, no. But that’s a different problem. It’s easily checkable, of course, but apparently it’s not a good story for the press that goes along with the dominant narrative of COVID collapse. I think it’s also time to compliment both our local hospitals’ administrators who have really tried hard to damp down local fears.
I also look heavily at time series/trend data, easily obtainable from Google. When I say “masks don’t work,” it’s because now it’s pretty well established that unless you have an N95 on your face, they don’t do squat. But you can also look at hospitalizations after mask mandates and see that as a public health policy move, they’re total failures. So much so that it’s embarrassing people go back to that well.
All of this is COVID Zero thinking. I rarely attempt to move the public off the ethics of any of this, save for kids. Masking children isn’t effective — it’s solving what we call the “shark attack in Illinois” problem — one might happen, but there just are not that many landlocked sharks. But even if it were, it’s still wrong to torture kids with masks all day. We are stunting their development, and ruining what should be happy memories. And with special needs kids, we are literally torturing them.
I don’t expect my “cancel culture” critics to back off. They’re projecting their pathetic way they process information onto me. I’ve had people send me New York Times articles, scream at me in work emails, and even one sent me a Popular Science article, like that was “case closed.” You’re telling me what’s persuasive to you.
Critics — continue writing those letters to the paper. You’re adding to the historical record, and showing that you’re at least 3-6 months behind the times. I aim to be on the right side of history, even if that means suffering now. It’s my obligation to my real readership.
Finally, one last thought — you think things are so great with Fauci? Wait two weeks. The news cycle is going to go totally off the rails. Stay tuned.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.