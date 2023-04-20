Dear trans youth of Idaho — we see you.

Your doctors and care providers are heartbroken and infuriated by the signing of Idaho House Bill 71 into law. We are honored to care for you and help you be your whole selves. We are awed by your bravery to live authentically in a world that continually questions and denies your existence. We are grateful when we get to share joy with you, and angry when others try to erase you. We have seen how gender affirming care helps you become yourselves — shining even brighter than your families imagined possible. How with the right, individualized healthcare, you can be happy, thriving teenagers who grow up to be thriving adults. We are sorry that your healthcare has become a weapon to score political points. We are sorry that pseudoscience and lies have been used to justify taking your health care away.

We want you to know that in just five short days, we had more than 650 physicians, providers, and medical students from all over Idaho sign a letter to Governor Brad Little asking him to veto HB 71. Unlike the sponsors of the bill, we did not have to fly providers in from out of state or rely on doctors who have never met you or cared for you to testify. That’s because we, the physicians of Idaho, know that providing the widely accepted standard of care to young trans people is well studied, safe and life-saving. For us, the doctors who do care for you, this is not about politics or some theoretical fear. This is about real people living real lives. This is about parents making the best decisions they can for their kids. This is about our neighbors, our friends and our community.

Tags

Recommended for you