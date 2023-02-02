True patriotism not a cudgel with which to beat others

Brock

There seems to be a misconception about what a “patriot” is in America these days. Actual patriots don’t try to derail civil society when they fail to get what they want. Generally speaking, they are unobtrusive people who pay their taxes, respect established norms and don’t seek attention.

Faux patriots, on the other hand, have a different approach to life in the public square. For all their babbling about “tyranny” and “oppression,” their real agenda is pretty self-centered: “Get a load of me!”

You’ve seen them before, often bristling with guns, bullhorns and American flags. They like to disrupt gay Pride events, Planned Parenthood rallies, and other public gatherings where people with whom they disagree come together in common cause. They are ticks on the body politic, seeking to intimidate librarians because of books featuring male penguins and harassing school board members about the history curriculum.

