True patriotism not a cudgel with which to beat others

There seems to be a misconception about what a “patriot” is in America these days. Actual patriots don’t try to derail civil society when they fail to get what they want. Generally speaking, they are unobtrusive people who pay their taxes, respect established norms and don’t seek attention.
Faux patriots, on the other hand, have a different approach to life in the public square. For all their babbling about “tyranny” and “oppression,” their real agenda is pretty self-centered: “Get a load of me!”
You’ve seen them before, often bristling with guns, bullhorns and American flags. They like to disrupt gay Pride events, Planned Parenthood rallies, and other public gatherings where people with whom they disagree come together in common cause. They are ticks on the body politic, seeking to intimidate librarians because of books featuring male penguins and harassing school board members about the history curriculum.
They create stunts, not solutions, and claim to be defending the “real” America — which is code for “white, straight and militantly Christian” America.
Four of them, members of the Oath Keepers fraternal order of chowderheads, were convicted last week of seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The prosecutor in that case, Jeffrey Nestler, hit the nail on the head in his closing arguments.
“They claimed to wrap themselves in the Constitution, but they trampled it,” Nestler said. “They ignored the will of the people, but had the audacity to claim to be oath keepers.”
So far, six Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy for their actions on Jan. 6 — so it’s off to prison they will go. Significantly, most are former military men who maintain that America is straying from the path of righteousness.
These men deserve thanks for their service to the country, but let’s not lionize them as “patriots.” They were pawns in a larger game, mobilized by puppeteers such as Steve Bannon, Roger Stone and others farther up the political food chain.
Though they have a hard time articulating them, those who stormed the Capitol — smashing windows and beating police officers — had their reasons for being there. College graduates are rare in their cohort, so many struggle financially. They want to lead middle class lives, owning their own homes and maybe a speedboat or a summer cabin as well, but America is an expensive place these days. It is increasingly difficult to “have it all.”
Unrelenting economic pressure is a powerful force on the human psyche, building and building until, in some cases, it is released with the sudden, unexpected violence of an earthquake.
Racism, or at least bigotry, also drives many of today’s self-declared “patriots.” It’s galling for them to see immigrants, often speaking heavily accented English, gaining a foothold in American society. Anyone who looks or sounds different is an easy target for those who are eager to be aggrieved.
Finally, there’s a sanctimonious certitude grounded in the belief that: 1) God loves them best; and 2) God hates gay, bisexual and transgender people. Convinced they know what’s on God’s mind, they have a sneering disregard for the rights and well-being of the LGBT community.
Allow these ingredients to fester in an increasingly crowded and adversarial epoch, and you’ve got all the fixings for a right-wing hootenanny. Those who drink enough Kool-Aid will rail endlessly against “the government” — which encompasses everything from the city dog catcher to the Internal Revenue Service. Then they’ll insist the walls of government must come tumbling down before being rebuilt by “real” Americans such as themselves.
Here’s some news for all you God-fearin’ patriots out there: You are losing the culture war. You may be able to pack the statehouses in Idaho and Alabama, but your ranks are thinning nationally. Your ideas are stale, your behavior is abhorrent, and the world is moving forward without you.
The white Christian nationalist movement that spawns most of today’s self-professed “patriots” is a problem, no doubt about it. Like most of life’s difficult problems, it cannot be solved. It must be outgrown.
In the end, America will bury these oafs.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist more than 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.