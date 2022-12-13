Trump 2024 campaign over before it began

Carl Golden

Nov. 15, former president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Less than three weeks later, he ended it.

Not by a formal statement of withdrawal, but by thrusting a dagger into his viability by arguably the most deranged bit of lunacy to ever pass the lips of a public figure in the history of the republic.

The U. S. Constitution, he said, should be subject to “termination,” — his word — and he should be reinstated immediately as president because Twitter censored and suppressed potentially damaging allegations regarding President Biden’s ne’er-do-well son, Hunter.

Tags

Recommended for you