Trump and Goebbels: like two peas in a demonic pod

McGehee

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep telling it, people will eventually come to believe it . . . . The truth is the enemy of the lie.”

If there are any Donald Trump supporters who read history, they will recognize these words written by Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels. During his four years in office, results compiled by the Washington Post (remember — the folks who broke the Watergate break-in story), show the Mar-a-Lago buffoon misrepresented or lied outright 30,573 times.

Despite his prodigious appetite for falsehoods, he sometimes stumbles and words that betray a semblance of truth escape from his potty mouth. As, for example, when he bragged publicly at Dordt College in Sioux City, Iowa: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any votes. OK? It’s, like, incredible.”

