Trump derangement syndrome is the real deal

I’d like to thank fellow columnist Scotty Anderson for using his Sep. 2 piece to bring a dire pandemic to our attention. No, not one of those phony-baloney, deep-state hoaxes like COVID-19. A real one. Trump derangement syndrome, or TDS.
This should not be confused with Trump devotion syndrome, in which decent, patriotic Americans forgo their principles, family, friends, religion, country, and fact-based reality to heed the rantings and conspiracies of an inept demagogue. No, giving money to supposed billionaires and swearing loyalty to a belligerent buffoon is just what healthy, well-adjusted people do.
TDS refers rather to those poor misguided souls who, for whatever reason, choose not to devote their lives to empowering a narcissist who doesn’t care about them in the slightest. These people need help.
It’s hard to say what causes TDS. Maybe the woke mind virus? Chem trails? It correlates with COVID-19 vaccination, so it may be caused by Bill Gates’ microchips and 5G. But, it also correlates with educational attainment, so maybe it’s caused by CRT, DEI, SEL and other nefarious initialisms of the liberal elite? ESG? Perhaps pronouns are to blame? George Soros is definitely involved, and we could prove it too if we could just get Hilary’s emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop. It just makes no sense that after Trump spent years building a political movement around attacking and belittling liberals, immigrants, racial and sexual minorities, women, journalists, and scientists, that they would fail to drop to their knees in gratitude and approbation. Such is the inexplicable nature of this disease.
By now you may be wondering if you’ve contracted TDS. Just ask yourself the following:
Should the results of an election be honored even if your side loses?
Should the rule of law apply equally to all Americans, regardless of political position or alignment?
Is politics a debate over principles and policies rather than a dog-eat-dog struggle for raw power?
Is truth a matter of evidence and logic and not merely whatever conspiracy presently works to your advantage?
Is violence always illegitimate as a means to achieving political goals?
Are all Americans “real Americans” deserving of equal treatment, dignity, and respect?
Do you see a problem with an American president fawning over dictators?
Do you see politicians as state employees and not vicarious daddy figures whose approval must be earned through obedience?
Do you expect your political leaders to have even a modicum of decorum, decency and self-restraint?
If you answered “yes” to any of these, you may have TDS.
While the only permanent cure for TDS won’t be available until November 2024, those who treated COVID-19 with Ivermectin almost never contract it, so that may be worth considering. But most sufferers will have to learn to live with this chronic condition, coping day by day with symptoms that include self-awareness, honesty, decency, tolerance and suspicion of authority. I should know: I’ve been living with TDS for years. If it continues to spread unabated, TDS could lead to an outbreak of civic involvement, democratic fervor, social justice, an informed public and a functional political system. I’m sure we’ll get by…somehow.
But for now, we can refer to columns like Scotty’s to remind ourselves that anyone running for office should be immune to prosecution (unless they’re a Biden or a Clinton), that holding a politician accountable for attempting to overturn a legitimate election is precisely as bad as the crime itself, that law-enforcers are duty bound to protect the former president regardless of the law, and that repeatedly calling a prosecution “political” (which it inevitably will be if it involves a politician and their actions in office) is an adequate substitute for actually addressing the substance of the charges. Because of course it doesn’t matter whether Trump actually did any of the things he’s charged with. It’s just TDS that’s causing us to look at facts instead of embracing the noble truth that Trump is inherently beyond reproach and above the law.
Thank goodness we have such brave patriots to remind us that the true path to American greatness is slavish obedience to a lawless, power-hungry totalitarian.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.