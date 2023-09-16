Trump derangement syndrome is the real deal

Ryan Urie

I’d like to thank fellow columnist Scotty Anderson for using his Sep. 2 piece to bring a dire pandemic to our attention. No, not one of those phony-baloney, deep-state hoaxes like COVID-19. A real one. Trump derangement syndrome, or TDS.

This should not be confused with Trump devotion syndrome, in which decent, patriotic Americans forgo their principles, family, friends, religion, country, and fact-based reality to heed the rantings and conspiracies of an inept demagogue. No, giving money to supposed billionaires and swearing loyalty to a belligerent buffoon is just what healthy, well-adjusted people do.

TDS refers rather to those poor misguided souls who, for whatever reason, choose not to devote their lives to empowering a narcissist who doesn’t care about them in the slightest. These people need help.

