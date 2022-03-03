Trump’s top lawyer: Don’t be fooled again

He’s still out there, still raving about an election he lost 16 months ago, still setting the agenda for Republicans from coast to coast. The fact that America’s ex-president still has a stranglehold on the GOP should be alarming to everyone, regardless of political affiliation.
The lies. The bombast. The narcissism. And the casual embrace of violence. Though he’s hinting at four more years in the White House, this ex-president must remain an ex-president until the end of days.
I’m a left-of-center guy, so it’s easy to dismiss me as — what’s the term? — “a radical socialist who hates America.” So don’t take my word for it. Instead, pay attention to former Attorney General William Barr, who disabled his own moral compass to serve the worst president this country has ever had. To his everlasting shame, Barr used the Justice Department to go after the president’s enemies and protect the president’s allies.
In his new book, “One Damn Thing After Another,” Barr finally leveled with the American public he purported to serve. “Trump cared only about one thing: himself,” Barr wrote. “Country and principle took second place.”
“People are worthwhile to Trump only as means to his ends — as utensils,” he added. “When they don’t help him get what he wants, they are useless.”
There’s no doubt Barr is trying to sanitize his reputation for posterity, engaging in a little revisionist history while trying to sell a lot of books. That’s how it works in the tell-all publishing world.
But he isn’t a radical socialist who hates America. Nor is he a RINO. Thirty years ago, Barr was attorney general under President George H.W. Bush — a position in which he found time to argue America should be sending more people to prison. Fact is, Bill Barr is an arch-conservative who has long been at war with liberals.
So his insights about the ex-president are worth considering.
“We need leaders not only capable of fighting and ‘punching,’ but also persuading and attracting — leaders who can frame, and advocate for, an uplifting vision of what it means to share in American citizenship,” Barr wrote. “Donald Trump has shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed.”
As you’ll recall, our ex-president publicly said he trusted Russian President Vladimir Putin more than America’s own intelligence agencies in the matter of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
Sure he did. Why would Putin lie about a thing like that?
Rather than base his decisions on factual information, the ex-president “surrounded himself with sycophants, including many whack jobs from outside the government, who fed him a steady diet of comforting but unsupported conspiracy theories,” Barr wrote. Over time, that diet of intellectual junk food led the president to choose delusion over reality — over and over again.
Though the ex-president survived his bout with COVID-19, the disease was fatal to his bid for re-election in 2020.
“Covid was a staggering blow to the President’s political fortunes because, instead of serving as an opportunity to demonstrate his leadership qualities, it proved to be a stage on which he displayed some of the more alienating aspects of his behavior,” Barr wrote. “In short, the pandemic threw into bold relief Trump’s deficiencies as leader — showcasing his failings, not his strengths.”
Surely you remember the ex-president’s, er, leadership in the early days of the pandemic. “It’s their new hoax,” he told us, darkly hinting that Democrats were stoking fears where none should exist. Nevertheless, the death toll kept rising. “One day, it will just disappear,” he insisted, but the death toll just kept rising.
The final break between the president and his loyal attorney general came when, like many before him, the underling finally refused to lie for his boss.
After selling his soul in service to a shameless charlatan, Barr eventually summoned enough backbone to refute the sore loser’s claims of a “stolen election.” The ex-president’s self-indulgence and lack of self-control were the actual reasons he failed to win reelection, Barr wrote.
“The election was not ‘stolen.’” Barr wrote. “Trump lost it.”
If he runs again, all Americans — Republican and Democrats alike — should ensure he loses again.
Brock (he/him/his) has been a Daily News columnist for 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.