Trump Sophists make ‘the weaker argument appearthe stronger’

“A well-crafted piece of sophistry that cherry-picks sources and ignores inconvenient history and precedent.”
— law professor Frank Bowmanon Trump’s defense
The Greek philosopher Plato criticized the Sophists for “making the weaker argument appear the stronger.” They were professional teachers who taught rhetoric to ambitious young Athenians. They instructed their students to develop arguments for both sides of any issue.
In far too many instances, Trump’s attorneys simply repeated arguments that the House managers had disputed outright. (The Sophists would have been too clever to do this.) One example of this was the charge that Trump had not been given an opportunity to defend himself. He of course was invited to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.
In response to the charge that lawyers in general are unprincipled Sophists, attorney Tim Perry responds as follows: “Although there is a common belief that lawyers win cases through persuasive rhetoric, that is only half-true at best. The foundation of a legal case is the application of laws to the facts of a case.” An impartial judge or jury decides whether the arguments are valid.
The House managers were certainly correct in saying that the evidence against Trump was overwhelming and convincing, but they should have also emphasized that the record was incomplete. That of course was due to Trump’s refusal to allow witnesses or documents for the House investigation. Normally, a judge would order that they be produced, and presiding Chief Justice John Roberts could have done so at the Senate trial.
Retired Harvard professor and Fox News favorite Alan Dershowitz was Trump’s Sophist-in-Chief. This is the attorney who managed to get an acquittal for O.J. Simpson, a murderer that even a majority of black people considered guilty. Dershowitz was also one of Jeffery Epstein’s lawyers, and he bragged that he enjoyed a massage at one of his mansions, but he assured us that he kept his underwear on.
Any American charged with a crime deserves an attorney, but, again, one would expect a good faith effort to make the best possible case. Even fully clothed, Dershowitz offered an outlandish defense of Trump’s actions.
Admitting that it was a minority position, Dershowitz declared that a president can do anything that he wants as long as he has the public interest in mind. A narcissist like Trump would obviously believe, at all costs, that his reelection would be such a case.
Dershowitz tried to make the weakest argument the strongest, and I’m sure that the Sophists were turning over in their graves.
Yet another sophistical argument made by Dershowitz was that a good motive in the public interest can overrule a corrupt one. Former federal prosecutor Dennis Aftergut describes this as “absurd”: “A presidential quid pro quo that includes a corrupt motive is unlawful, regardless of whether the president believes that the country’s well-being depends on it.”
GOP senators insisted the House managers had to charge Trump with a crime, but the Founders were clear that this is not necessary for impeachment. Bribery, for example, was not a crime when the Constitution was written, but it is right there as a reason to convict.
The Founders deliberately left “high crimes and misdemeanors” indeterminate because of the wide range of possible presidential actions that might be a threat to the republic.
Trump’s team argued that the abuse of power charge was a “newly invented theory,” but the House managers had already quoted Alexander Hamilton stating that “impeachment was the remedy for the abuse or violation of some public trust.”
Thanks to Dershowitz’s Sophistry, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of criminal charges, but in a subsequent civil suit he was ordered to pay a total of $33.5 million. When Trump leaves office in January 2021, he will be met with arrest warrants from the Southern District of New York. There are also 17 women who have accused him of sexual assault, and some of them are eager to meet him in court.
O.J. and D.J. may end up commiserating with each other, and Dershowitz may be buying the drinks.
Nick Gier taught philosophy at the University of Idaho for 31 years. He may be reached at ngier006@gmail.com.