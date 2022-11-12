Tuesday proves GOP needs a governor in the White House

DeSantis, Kemp and Abbott.

Those governors were not just the Republican Party’s brightest stars in this week’s disappointing midterms elections. With their smashing victories Tuesday night, they showed us they’re the future of the GOP — and the party’s best hope for retaking the White House in 2024.

Ron DeSantis in Florida, Brian Kemp in Georgia and Greg Abbott in Texas — each could move into the White House and quickly begin fixing the serious economic, immigration and fiscal fiascos Biden and Democrats have created.

Tags

Recommended for you