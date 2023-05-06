Unaided hearing loss has consequences

Tallent

 Courtesy Rebecca Tallent

The first time I saw a 20-something student wearing hearing aids in class, it surprised me. Not only was there one student, but two in the same class with adaptive equipment.

Full disclosure: I wear hearing aids and have for the past 20-plus years. Admittedly, it was embarrassing for me to get them in my late 40s. At first I felt ancient until I learned how much I was missing without them.

Of the two students, neither were complaining. They could hear and that was what was important.

