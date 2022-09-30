Upset with fascist label? Stop doing fascist things

“They are fascists. Some of them, not all of them, but some of them.”
This recent quote from President Biden … oh, sorry ... that was then-President Trump describing Democrats in 2020. In fact, it was one of many times he called Democrats America-hating fascists or radical anarchists with hardly a shrug from the media. Yet, when President Biden recently stated that the philosophy of Make America Great Again Republicans is “like semi-fascism,” there was no end to the pearl clutching. Performative outrage aside, is Biden’s assessment accurate?
There is no definitive definition of fascism, though professor of history Federico Finchelstein comes close: “a cult of personality designed to impose ideology onto reality.” What follows are some common elements of fascism with relevant examples from Trump and MAGA:
Extreme nationalism: “Make America Great Again;” “take back our country;” “real Americans”
Charismatic leader and a cult of personality: Trump rallies; praise for dictators; Trump treated as infallible by MAGA acolytes
A mythical past that’s been taken: replacement theory; Confederate symbolism; nostalgia for the pre-civil rights era
Violence and the militarization of politics: Jan. 6; Oath Keepers; Proud Boys; Kyle Rittenhouse; threats to election workers; militarily dispersing peaceful protestors
Xenophobia: birtherism; Muslim ban; “Build the Wall”; border separations of children from their parents
Rejection of democracy and illegitimacy of opposition parties: The Big Lie; GOP politicians refusing to respect election outcomes; voter suppression; branding opponents as “not real Americans”
Anti-intellectualism: anti-vaxxers; suspicion toward higher education; book banning; climate change denial
Unreality, conspiracy, and propaganda: “alternative facts”; “fake news”; 30,000 documented lies by Trump while in office; journalists branded “enemies of the people”; culture war antics in lieu of governance; QAnon
Double-standard law and order: Hilary Clinton’s emails vs. Trump stashing classified documents; Colin Kaepernick as a traitor vs. Jan. 6 insurrections treated as patriots
So, Biden has a point. Rather than argue further, I’d like Trump supporters to explain how the rest of us could possibly reach any other conclusion — especially now that MAGA rallies feature “Sieg Heil” style salutes. How can these constant attacks on immigrants, minorities, voting, free speech, education and truth be seen as anything but fascist (i.e., an attempt by a cult of personality to impose a white, pseudo-Christian ideology onto reality)? Even Biden’s critics hesitate to say he was inaccurate, only that he shouldn’t have said it. It’s almost as though not naming this behavior for what it is allows it to quietly metastasize under the façade of a legitimate political party that no longer exists.
MAGA followers have clearly turned their backs on the idea of a diverse, democratic nation of equals in favor of whatever allows people like themselves to retain power. As University College London associate professor Brian Klaas states, “every person who actually studies authoritarianism and fascism around the world and throughout history is deeply, deeply worried about Trump Republicans.”
Naturally, even the most extreme MAGA followers don’t see themselves as fascist but as patriots on a crusade to banish evil and restore America. Embracing this ideology gives followers a community and a sense of purpose that real-life has failed to. It tells people who feel insignificant that they matter greatly, and a more potent drug could hardly be fathomed. This explains the fervor and devotion of MAGA believers as well as their rationalizations of violence. While knowing this makes them no less dangerous, there is yet value in understanding the all-too-human impulses driving this anti-American movement.
To fellow lovers of freedom and democracy: We must fight these authoritarian impulses with everything at our disposal while also resisting the urge to dehumanize MAGA followers. I’ve spent my life surrounded by conservatives, and most are genuinely good, decent people (politics aside). However, many come from a culture in which questioning authority is seen as heretical and where doubting Trump can lead to banishment (ask any never-Trumper). This naivety has led many conservatives to be taken advantage of and misled by opportunistic swindlers and liars. Compassion is in order.
And to the MAGA faithful: If you don’t want to be called “fascist,” stop saying the things fascists say, stop doing the things fascists do, and stop electing people who do.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.