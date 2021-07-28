Vaccine hesitancy has real costs

My children have six grandparents, and we are incredibly lucky that they have steered clear of conspiracy theories and vaccine misinformation. All are vaccinated and all still wear masks when around a lot of strangers. Why? Because they are about 80 years old, which is a very vulnerable age for COVID-19 and we don’t know if they developed sufficient immunity to weather an infection. Breakthrough infections are more likely in our elder population.
There is good evidence that face coverings helped reduce transmission for the pre-delta strains of SARS-CoV-2, and the idea is simple. Transmission of most infectious disease is “dose dependent.” That is, it is a probabilistic event that ranges from zero chance to 100-percent chance where the chance depends on the number of infectious organisms/virus that are available for transmission. The key to the delta variant appears to be mutations that allow faster and earlier replication during infection with larger numbers of viral particles being produced. That translates into a higher probability of transmission … in this case, about double the probability compared to earlier viral variants.
Face coverings work by reducing the number of virus particles in the air and thus reduce the chances of transmission. With the delta variant, it follows that face coverings will be less helpful (or at least the cloth variety), although we don’t know by how much. And, by the way, I’d like to think that recognizing these realities does not define me as suffering from pathological innumeracy, hysteria and craziness (Chuck, tell us what you really think!).
Those adjectives do apply, however, to the misinformation and conspiracy theory blowhards on YouTube and other social media platforms. If we weren’t fighting vaccine hesitancy, the debate about face masks would be moot. Instead, we are seeing a rapid rise in cases across the country with the epicenter focused on “red states” where conservatives are doing their best to keep the pandemic going for political gain.
Do I wear face coverings? Only if required (e.g., at the doctor’s office). I’m fully vaccinated, and I have no obvious risk factors. I also understand how the vaccines work and I know that they are very effective. So why should I care about people who claim that they understand and assume the risks? At some exhausted level, I don’t care. With 97 percent or more of current COVID-19 deaths occurring among the unvaccinated, at some point people can make their own decisions. It is regrettable that they make such unnecessarily poor decisions, but it is what it is.
If the calculus was this simple, maybe this current upswing in delta variant cases would be a ho-hum problem and we’d just move on. Unfortunately, it is not that simple. With anywhere from 20-30 percent of adults likely to refuse vaccination, they impose a genuine burden on society. The burden begins with their unnecessary deaths that represent grief for family and friends, or the burden from a condition called “COVID long-haulers” that afflicts up to 30 percent of hospitalized patients who survive and then face nasty consequences to both health and personal finances.
It is also a challenge for our health care workers who will continue to bear the burden of caring for the unnecessarily sick and dying. And, depending on how severe the delta wave becomes, our economic recovery could be stalled or reversed. And all of this tragedy is for what?
States are using incentives to get more vaccine acceptance, and I suspect that helps for people who are on the fence. More will join when the FDA upgrades the vaccine approval from emergency status, although I’m sure the conspiracy theorists will immediately scream about how the FDA was forced or otherwise politically motivated to do this. More than 300 million doses have been administered in the U.S. alone. What secret disaster are you waiting for?
Many institutions are requiring unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks and they will, hopefully, make unvaccinated status as inconvenient as possible. Some institutions (e.g., hospitals) are simply requiring vaccines for the safety of their clients. And they should. Those who don’t like it are free to find another job.
Meanwhile, this unnecessary tragedy continues to unfold like some slowly building climax of a horror flick. What a waste.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.