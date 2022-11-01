Vote; noteverybodyhas that opportunity

Haug

“Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world. … No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

— Winston S Churchill (Nov. 11, 1947)

“Democracy,” meaning “rule by the people,” is a “system of government by … all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives.” The United States combines both republicanism and democracy, making it a democratic republic. People participate in decisions that affect how the country is run. In our democracy, participating citizens elect representatives to govern. “Democratic republic” in many other nations means “dictatorship.”

