We have unfinished business in this country

The disproportionate numbers of blacks dying of COVID-19 reminds us of the unfinished business we have in truly achieving racial equality.
I suggest we begin immediately by adopting universal health coverage in the U.S. I prefer to call it that rather than “Medicare for all,” because too many people are under the impression that Medicare is free and therefore oppose it. WRONG.
We old folks paid into that fund throughout our working lives and continue to pay premiums out of our Social Security even as we use it. I don’t advocate that medical insurance be free for all, but rather people should pay premiums on a sliding scale according to income and the number of people that income supports. For some, coverage should be free. This would address the problem of people not seeking preventive medical care because they can’t afford it. When care is postponed, it often leads to more serious conditions that are more expensive to treat and often lead to permanent damage to health. This situation affects poor blacks disproportionately.
Our second chore is to create more low-cost housing units, especially in our larger cities. Overcrowding contributed to the spread of the virus and poor people were again, disproportionately affected, not to mention the discomfort of living in overcrowded conditions.
Our third chore is to equalize the quality of public schooling throughout the country, not by bring down the top performing ones but by raising the quality of the poorest performing ones. Education is one of the keys to opening the door of prosperity. Since so many adults have already been trained in inferior schools, we need to develop more adult education programs where people can attend night school or computer-based training. The latter means assurance computers and servers are available to those needing them especially in underserved rural areas.
Another problem is so many urban neighborhoods and rural areas are food deserts. Folks in those areas have the choice of either having to walk or take the bus to a different neighborhood or relying solely on the junk food sole from convenience stores and gas stations. This leads to more obesity and other nutritionally deficient conditions. We need to create incentives for supermarkets to move into these areas so their residents have access to more fresh produce and other affordable nutrient-rich foods.
Also, more blacks have jobs they can’t do from home but are essential such as bus drivers, police, garbage truck drivers and other sanitation workers. This exposes them to more people who might be infected, not only to fellow workers but often the public in general making them more vulnerable. Better educational opportunities would give more blacks a chance to move into better paying jobs.
Many are dealing with such medical problems as asthma, obesity, and diabetes which make it harder to fight off the coronavirus when they do become sick, conditions common in the black community also disproportionately so. Unless properly managed, they weaken the body’s immune system and ability to fight off invasive viruses.
I realize most of these cures won’t happen overnight, even if we begin tomorrow with remedial solutions. Most will take time. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t start now, at all levels of government. The consequences of not doing so affect us all. When any group of us is deprived of the most basic opportunities to live a good life, we are all adversely affected in some way.
Whether we act out of compassion or enlightened self-interest, we really must act. It is time to remember the golden rule. These are human beings who deserve our caring and action. Adversity can bring out both the best and worst in folks. Let’s all join together to solve this situation and demonstrate what cooperative action can achieve. Let’s all show our best selves to the world. Let’s assure everyone an equal opportunity for a good life.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. lj1105harding@gmail.com.ljharding.com.