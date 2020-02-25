We need a planetary ethic from ground up

Each year, March winds bring dust from the nearby, ever-expanding Gobi Desert to Beijing, where I taught two decades ago. Looking from my second-story window across a large urban playground, I could barely make out the surrounding buildings. Dust was that dense.
To eat, I had to brave that dust, so I donned a disposable facemask and headed out. After dinner I returned to my room and removed the mask. The once-white areas where my nostrils and mouth had been were now black. Until the airborne dust subsided, I used a clean mask each time I ventured out.
A couple of days later, my son emailed from home: “Hey, Dad,” he wrote, “we got some of your Beijing dust in Seattle.” Traces of that dust, I later discovered, had been recorded in the western foothills of the Rocky Mountains. That reminded me of photos I’d seen of the 1930s, thick clouds of agricultural topsoil lofted from the Great Plains into the Atlantic Ocean.
In metropolitan areas, our ties to soil may seem far-removed, but those ties still exist. How often do we consider the source of our food? Even in rural areas, most food comes in packages. Yet soils underpin agriculture and other functions of terrestrial ecosystems.
The real dirt on soil? It’s our life.
Humankind has always had close ties to “earth,” Earth’s soil. Simply put, it sustains us. In many respects soil is itself a living organism and like many other organisms, soil has been overexploited. A recent Spokesman-Review column by Sue Lani Madsen, “Investing in soil health is an investment in the future,” describes how soils play a crucial ecological role in providing not only food, but ecosystem services.
Seven decades ago, Aldo Leopold’s classic essay, “A Land Ethic,” explored the roots of our behavior toward soil and land in general. Leopold mentions the “Mosaic Decalogue,” more commonly known as the Ten Commandments, as an example of a code of ethics – an ethos. He invokes it and the Golden Rule, an ethos found in most world religions, to develop his concept of a land ethic.
Leopold’s essay is not “scientific” in the modern sense. We didn’t have the technical know-how 70 years ago. But the ideas in that essay are perhaps more relevant now than when it first appeared. Leopold was a forester, college professor and scientist. His essay explores relationships between humans and soil, and some amazing properties of soil as a living organism. Yet our knowledge is still limited about relationships among living and nonliving components of that ecosystem.
In 2009, Johan Rockstrom, head of the Stockholm Resilience Centre, and his colleagues described a scientific framework they called “planetary boundaries.” The concept describes “environmental limits within which humanity can safely operate.” Planetary boundaries consider humanity’s impacts on much of the environment, from climate change to loss of biodiversity.
Rockstrom’s team wanted to establish easily understandable behavioral guidelines. Operating beyond those boundaries increases risk of irreversible and abrupt environmental change that could make the planet significantly less habitable for humans.
In place of Leopold’s land ethic, we now must seek a planetary ethic. Madsen’s column offers what might be part of such an ethic: viewing agriculture regeneratively. “Regenerative agriculture,” she writes, “is about focusing on soil health as the way to build a sustainable farm.” It’s different on every piece of land, but still maintains five broad principles:
n Limiting tillage
n Maintaining biodiversity
n Leaving organic residue between plantings
n Using cover crops to keep roots in the soil
n Integrating livestock to recycle plant material
Such farming certainly fits Leopold’s concept of a land ethic: responsible behavior with respect to all land, not just cropland. But perhaps we need to go further.
Perhaps we need to build collectively an ethos for the way we view not only land, but planetary boundaries integral with our environment. We don’t comprehend them well yet, but perhaps we should. After all, that environment envelopes us — from climate to microorganisms, to subatomic particles, to the air we breathe and the water we drink.
As Leopold might have said about modern global issues, stewarding our environment is the ethical thing to do.
Pete Haug’s eclectic interests and several careers drew him across the U.S. and into China with Jolie, his wife and sometime draconian editor. They retired south of Colfax. He’ll happily supply supporting documentation for any statements if you ask him at petes.pen9@gmail.com.