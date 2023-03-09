Welcome to MAGAland, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dream come true

Gier

It is Inauguration Day 2025, and lazy Donald Trump updates, with few changes, his “American Carnage” speech. Bringing back Sean Spicer as his press secretary, he announces that there were 5 million patriotic Americans in attendance.

Trump was elected with the support of electors directly appointed by Republican legislatures. Citing states’ rights, the Supreme Court (with John Roberts siding with dissenting liberals) rejects an appeal from the Democrats.

Newly elected Vice-President Marjorie Taylor Greene is eager to fulfill her campaign promise to divorce the red and blue states. The process already started on March 2, 2023, when the Florida legislature introduced SB1248, which would abolish the Democratic Party.