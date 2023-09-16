What does science say about artificial turf and injuries?

When the National Football League started to allow players to practice politics on the field, I decided I had better things to do with my time and stopped paying attention. But it is impossible to live life without seeing and hearing things about the NFL, even if you do not seek the information.
One such news item is the NFL Players Association executive director, Lloyd Howell, who made a statement about artificial turf fields.
In the statement, Howell states: “Moving all stadium fields to high quality natural grass surfaces is the easiest decision the NFL can make. The players overwhelmingly prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf.”
My knee-jerk reactions were threefold. The players want it so let them pay for it. The players who don’t want to utilize the surface can sit out. The woke-issue-pushing NFL would probably not want to be associated with the water wasting and other environmentally destructive necessities required for natural grass.
Howell continued his statement, “there is a … cost to everyone in our business if we keep losing our best players to unnecessary injuries.” He then talks about soccer. We all know soccer is a communist sport. Any football-loving red-blooded American would never talk about soccer.
He talks about the injury-faking, flopping soccer players and how they will not play on artificial turf.
Seriously, though, if there is a real danger to using turf then colleges and high schools around the country will need to spend millions of dollars to replace the turf with grass. What does that mean for dome stadiums, like in Idaho?
Briefly, on the topic of the environment. As I was researching, I found an article that outlined the amount of water used for watering grass. It said an acre-inch of water is used every week for watering a football field. In three months, that is one acre-foot of water.
A football field is approximately 1 1/3 acres in size. That means that one football field alone would use just over 430,000 gallons of water, every three months. Depending on what part of the country the field is located it could use 1,732,000 gallons a year.
Don’t even get me started on the fertilizer, fungicide and herbicides that are used on these incredible non-green grass fields. Grass is clearly evil and the NFLPA is pushing this evil on major cities around the country.
Let’s get to the real question that should be answered. Is an artificial turf field more dangerous to the player than a grass field? If it is, then we should look at completely moving away from turf in all sports from the little fellers all the way to professional adult sports.
I do not have a position in the grass vs. artificial fields. While injuries are an unfortunate outcome of being physical, I would rather play on a surface that is going to be less likely to contribute to injuries.
I read a paper titled “Athletic Play Surfaces and Injury Risk” published in 2001 by the American College of Sports Medicine and written by Jacqueline Yurgil DO, CAQSM; T. Jason Meredith MD, CAQSM; and Peter Mitchell Martin, DO.
It is a great read and mentions times where natural grass performs better and other times where artificial turf performs better. I suggest you read the paper for yourself to see all the details, but interestingly enough, the conclusion states, “Although there is no conclusively ideal surface available at this time, ongoing research is needed to continue to evaluate the safety of further advances and recommend progress in a medically conscientious direction.”
Based on this paper, it appears there are a lot of studies but the facts are not settled, as of now.
Knee-jerk reactions are common but, as I have mentioned in previous columns, rarely helpful. But while the woke, rich dudes in the NFLPA are making demands, I will continue to state with my knee-jerk reactions – just for fun.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.