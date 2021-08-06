What if the mayor was an architect?

An architect is currently running for mayor in Seattle, calling for ambitious programs to fund the city’s green new deal but also those that would end homelessness and bring justice to an unjust housing market. I hope he gets the votes.
Might he inspire other architects to follow suit? Indeed, what if more mayors were architects? Most mayors come to the job with backgrounds in politics, law, business but almost never in architecture. In fact, I am not familiar with a single mayor who became so through architecture. Frank Lloyd Wright proposed that his Broadacre City, an architectural restoration of the American dream, would be led by an architect but beyond that, nothing.
Mayors and architects of course have always sat at the same table, the first keen on building the good city, the latter on providing the vision, and the design skills with which to do so. The question is, what might the union of the two look like? How might it change the game?
For one, the new mayor would see the city as one continuous line, less as pockets of isolated cultures and more an ecosystem of seamless transitions. Between home and shop there might still be a separation but now less defined by wide roads and distinct zones but more by a gradual change in scale and function.
There would be no Stadium Ways and Bishop Boulevards but a gradual change between one side of the road and the other, the road itself visually and physically contributing to the transition. Rather than the wide swaths of asphalt, there would be landscaped medians, perhaps a row of trees, and certainly artful crossings, designed to slow down traffic and create a safe and pleasant walking experience.
Big box buildings would be broken down and distributed across town, where they are most needed, not too far from where people live and recreate. Big hospitals would find expression in smaller clinics, tending to the everyday care of people, and not only in times of crisis.
Unlike a regular politician, an architecturally-minded mayor would see the city not in plan but in section, like an apple cut in half. To understand a city that way is to understand it as a geological construct first and foremost.
Of all the mayors who have come close to thinking and acting like architects, Enrique Peñalosa of Bogotá stands out. During his first term as mayor, between 1998 and 2001, he practically reshaped the look and behavior of the city, redesigning streets, among other things, to give children priority over adults or at least happily coexist with them. Here and there he widened sidewalks and inserted playgrounds, enlivening and diversifying the use of urban spaces.
Additionally, he “led the effort to improve Bogotá’s marginal neighborhoods,” and this “through citizen participation which involved planting more than 100,000 trees.” In 2000, he was successful in organizing a car-free day, giving the city room to breathe but perhaps more importantly citizens to get to know their city all over again. By pulling citizens out of their cars and unto either their feet or bikes, he got them to slow down and understand the scope and reach of their community.
Like an architect, Peñalosa did not see his city as a subdivision of functions, but a singular and continuous line cut across the cultural and geographic terrain of people, land and buildings. Not three distinct features but one. To do so he got on his bike and traveled around, taking his time to understand the lay of the land, how people live, struggle and connect. Where things didn’t add up, he stopped to investigate, feeling in his bones the plight of the city, the divide between rich with poor, art and business and so on.
When flat land gave way to hills and steeper slopes still, he felt the pain himself, of mothers and children struggling to make their way up and down, carrying food, clothes or what have you. What transportation schemes he designed subsequently, and as remedy, they were in direct response to having absorbed the hardship himself. So humane was the city he left behind in 2001, he was reelected in 2015 to continue the good work.
Naturally not all architects are that far sighted and equitable. Some are indeed all money and no vision. But should the right architect make it to the mayor’s office, then bank on a society that is good precisely because it is continuous, a seamless synthesis of nature, architecture and culture. Maybe Seattle will be lucky enough to get that person. And who knows, us next.
Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.