What part of the community is really in decline?

Chuck Pezeshki

 Mike Beiser

Headlining the Daily News this week was MSNBC’s interview of Doug Wilson, pastor of Christ Church in Moscow, and founder of New St. Andrews College. And along with that was the published, predictable response of former mayor of Moscow, Nancy Chaney.

The crux was the same as it has been for at least the last 30 years I’ve lived here — Wilson writing a book that slavery was benign. I can’t bear to dig for the exact date of Wilson’s book — it is simply so tedious. I’ve actually debated Wilson in public, back when I was much younger, and dinosaurs literally walked the Earth. News to the liberal community in Moscow — most of us have moved on.

Dwelling once again in the condemnatory argument against Christ Church is the idea that slavery is wrong. And that somehow, though it’s hard to see in any kind of reality on this plane of the multiverse, that racism is rampant in this community. And is propagated by white guys like me, who then need to be condemned with stickers in windows of local businesses. So bold.

