What Pullman can learn from ‘Succession’

Rahmani

The TV series “Succession” is about wealth, power and inheritance. But it is also about architecture and cities, reminding us of the need to perennially question the purpose of public infrastructure. Who are the streets and sidewalks for? Are they for the wealthy or the poor, the tourists or the residents of the city?

Today, we may be forgiven the belief that cities are for the wealthy, not least because so much in them is very expensive. A mere night out with friends and family is likely to leave half your paycheck gone. But as “Succession” reminds us, cities are actually for the poor, traditionally built and paid for by the rich to make sure the poor can get up every day and serve them on time. Neither grace nor beauty was first and foremost their aim, but the smooth and efficient mobility of the poor.

What demand for infrastructure the rich had, they could transcend by special vehicular means. Helicopters and jets are two “Succession” highlights, but also, interestingly enough, motorcycles, nicely evading traffic and arriving where they need to be in little time and space. The Roy family in “Succession,” and by inference the rest of the rich they represent, hate the city. It slows them down and puts them on par with the less fortunate.

