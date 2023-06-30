What Pullman can learn from ‘Succession’

The TV series “Succession” is about wealth, power and inheritance. But it is also about architecture and cities, reminding us of the need to perennially question the purpose of public infrastructure. Who are the streets and sidewalks for? Are they for the wealthy or the poor, the tourists or the residents of the city?
Today, we may be forgiven the belief that cities are for the wealthy, not least because so much in them is very expensive. A mere night out with friends and family is likely to leave half your paycheck gone. But as “Succession” reminds us, cities are actually for the poor, traditionally built and paid for by the rich to make sure the poor can get up every day and serve them on time. Neither grace nor beauty was first and foremost their aim, but the smooth and efficient mobility of the poor.
What demand for infrastructure the rich had, they could transcend by special vehicular means. Helicopters and jets are two “Succession” highlights, but also, interestingly enough, motorcycles, nicely evading traffic and arriving where they need to be in little time and space. The Roy family in “Succession,” and by inference the rest of the rich they represent, hate the city. It slows them down and puts them on par with the less fortunate.
But they also love it for the way it keeps the separation between wealth and poverty clear and persistent. The poor must know their distance from the wealthy and remain subdued that way. This was in part Thorstein Veblen’s thesis in his “Theory of the Leisure Class,” namely that the rich feel it necessary to use their wealth not only to obtain comfort but to remind the poor of their place. “In order to gain and to hold the esteem of men,” he said, “it is not sufficient merely to possess wealth or power” but also to show it as “evidence” of their “importance over others.”
“Succession” is, of course, a drama and much of what goes on in it is exaggerated. But at its base it speaks accurately to the rise and fall of cities, less as pictures to be enjoyed on a Saturday afternoon and more as places on which a whole section of society is dependent. They pay for themselves, through the poor who use them and filter money back into their maintenance.
Big cities can withstand the removal of the rich from the streets. There they can helicopter all they want and not make a dent in the vitality of public life. Enough poor people will always be around to continue to keep sidewalks active and vibrant. Included in this demographic are not only the custodial workers, maids and the like, but also the emerging professional, the young architect, teacher and others similarly trying to function in a world well beyond their means.
But not a place like Pullman. Pullman is too small and wealthy for the downtown area to self-generate and remain attractive naturally. Even as the data may say otherwise, most of those who live in Pullman are endowed enough to transcend the city, indeed bypass its ugliness. Yes, they may use the coffee shops here and there, the one or two elegant restaurants, but come weekend or summer they are gone, to France, Spain, or where have you, just to feed their need for visual and cultural sustenance.
And what poor people there are in Pullman, they are either relegated to apartment land or similarly gone during the summer months. That need not of course mean that the remedy is inducing poverty, or in any way celebrating it, which would be absurd. But it does mean building dignified housing and other amenities close to downtown to allow the young college teacher, and other similarly financially challenged individuals, to live there and naturally and unselfconsciously enter into a mutually beneficial relationship with the city.
On the one hand the poor would benefit by saving on expensive driving and parking, on the other, the downtown would grow by feeding off the revenue generated by those who come there to shop, visit a doctor and fix a bike. Back and forth the self-supporting forces of urban dynamics would go, before too long yielding results well beyond basic needs.
Young families would come to rely on each other, sharing child care duties and other household chores to get ahead. Soon other solutions to other social and medical problems begin to bubble to the surface, such as those associated with loneliness, obesity and the like. The young would mix with the old, keeping them engaged and active, the old with the young, teaching them wisdom and hope. And so on and so forth.
It is likely that those who will watch “Succession” will feel sick to their stomachs. There is indeed much in it that is based on backstabbing, lying and needless acts of pecuniary excess. But keep an eye on the way people use the streets and you will see that it has valuable lessons for us to chew on.
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington State University where he teaches courses in design and theory.