With the pandemic many of us have become frequent users of Zoom, Teams and other video/audio internet meeting systems, and it was only recently that I started to pay attention to people’s naming conventions at these meetings. Most people simply used a first and last name, but it was not uncommon to see names followed by a couple pronouns like “he/him” or “she/her.”
My immediate assumption was that this was some kind of short-lived fad that I could ignore, but then another pattern became increasingly apparent. When I attended meetings with colleagues with a mixture of science, arts and humanity backgrounds, it seemed that my colleagues from the arts and humanities were more likely to provide pronouns. In my experience, these colleagues tend to be well ahead of me on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, so I quickly became interested in what’s up with all the pronouns.
Pronouns are words that we use to refer to someone without using their name, and most of us use “gendered” pronouns (he or she) based on our immediate assumptions about the person to whom we are referring. But this is where we quickly get into trouble because not everyone sees themselves with a “traditional” binary lens.
In February, Gallup released results of a survey of adults 18 or older from all 50 states and the District of Columbia (a sampling of about 15,000). People were asked to select any of the following adjectives to describe themselves: straight or heterosexual, lesbian (L), gay (G), bisexual (B) or transgender (T). Overall, 5.6 percent of adults selected one or more adjectives outside the binary box, up from 4.5 percent in 2017. For adults from Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2002), one in six identified as LBGT. That is, in a group of 10 randomly selected people, you are pretty likely to include someone who identifies differently from just he or she.
Why does this matter? For starters, it can be pretty awkward to get someone’s pronouns wrong and thus identifying one’s preferred pronouns removes any ambiguity. When someone provides their pronouns, they are simply asking you to respect their identity. Purposely ignoring someone’s identified pronouns is nothing short of a malicious way to alienate and hurt people. This doesn’t mean that everyone should be expected to share their pronouns, but it is important in a civil society to respect people’s self-identity, especially when it is different from our own.
As an aside, I am frequently involved in meetings with international connections that can’t support video links due to limited bandwidth (mostly mine!). During these meetings, my Anglo-Saxon background often fails to help me with foreign-sounding names, so having pronouns removes any ambiguity for me and helps me be respectful. This can be true even for Anglo-Saxon names like “Dale,” which has been traditionally used for either boys or girls.
There are many gender-neutral pronouns, but the most popular are ze/hir/hirs, which are analogous to he/him/his and she/her/hers. The first gender neutral pronouns in the English language were probably they/them, dating back at least 700 years. It was not until the seventeenth century that rules of grammar were being codified for English, and the default “gender neutral” pronoun was “he” despite the fact that this effectively ignored at least 50 percent of humanity.
“Ze” was first proposed in 1864 but was not formally recognized by the pretentious Oxford English Dictionary until 1972. Some other options over time include “Ou” (1789), “ne” (ca. 1850), “heesh” (ca. 1860), “er” (1863), “ve” (1864), “en,” “han” and “un” (1868), “le” (1871), “e” (1878), “ip” (1884), and “thon” (1884).
I’ve started adding my pronouns to my name and I confess that it feels surprisingly refreshing and even liberating. Language is dynamic and we can be dynamic too. I don’t expect caste warriors like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to ever embrace the idea of respecting pronoun identities of LGBTQIA+ individuals. To those of her persuasion, I simply paraphrase Amit Paley of the Trevor Project who points out that ignoring pronouns not only denies a person their identity, but for the denier it is also a matter of “missing an opportunity to understand the complexity of lived experiences.” That is, it is a loss for Greene too.
Doug Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.