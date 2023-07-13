Why are people lying about Biden’s achievements?

Trump’s apparent economic success to date mostly reflects fortunate timing.
— The Economist, Nov. 11, 2017
If Donald Trump’s claim that “we built the greatest economy in the history of the world” is true, then Barack Obama together with Joe Biden helped him do it. While exaggerated, there is still truth in Biden’s claim, backed up by The Economist, that he and Obama “handed Trump a booming economy, and he blew it.”
The Obama-Biden administration brought us out of the Great Recession, and it gave Trump a growing economy, low unemployment and low budget deficits. The deficit was 3.2% in 2016, but it shot up to 14.4% when Trump left office, and now it is 5.4% under Biden. Yes, Trump blew it on this essential measure.
A local writer claimed that “President Biden has caused much harm to our economy by drastically curtailing fossil fuel production.” The fact is that, according to the Energy Information Administration, “this year domestic oil production will surpass its record high, set under the Trump administration, and continue to climb into 2024.”
As a candidate, Trump promised that he would create 25 million jobs, and he proclaimed: “I am going to be the greatest jobs president that God ever created.” God appears to have favored Biden. Over 2.5 years, more than 13 million jobs have been created during his administration.
Trump also promised an increase in manufacturing jobs, but Biden exceeded him nearly seven times. During the 20 months preceding the pandemic, Trump created 92,000 manufacturing jobs. Twenty months after Biden was inaugurated, 696,000 such positions came online. The infrastructure bill will produce thousands of better paying jobs.
In 2019, when Trump bragged that the unemployment rate of 3.5% was the lowest in 50 years, he was, for once, telling the truth. He was wrong, however, to claim that this was the result of his policies. (See Snopes Oct.13, 20/20.)
The unemployment rate had steadily declined under Obama-Biden as they gradually brought the economy out of the Great Recession. When Biden was inaugurated, the unemployment rate had risen to 6.3% under Trump, but now it is 3.7%.Most experts agree that we are now experiencing the strongest recovery among the world’s major economies and the lowest inflation (down from 9% to 3%). Europe is still at 6% inflation and has 6.5% unemployment.
During the last four years of Obama-Biden, economic growth averaged 2.24%. Despite Trump’s boasts, he achieved only 2.56% over three years. Amid the threats of a worldwide recession, Biden has produced respectable 2.74% growth over 2.5 years. Trump promised that he would grow the economy at 4%, but only Bill Clinton achieved that.
During his one term, Trump added $800 billion in spending and ended with a 14.4% budget deficit, primarily because of huge tax cuts. He added $7.8 trillion to the national debt, while Biden has added $4.5 trillion in 2.5 years. Over eight years, Obama-Biden added $8.6 trillion to the debt, a little over half less than Trump in four years.
Many companies used the Trump tax cuts to buy back their own stock rather than investing in the economy. When companies don’t invest sufficiently, it is the government that must take up the task.
Because of the recent bipartisan infrastructure bill, there are thousands of good paying jobs in solar energy (300,000 in 2022; 50 new plants planned) and wind energy (three major offshore facilities approved), 150 battery factories, and $150 billion ($50 billion public and the rest private) for new semiconductor jobs.
The difference between Trump and Biden on telling the truth is significant. Of the 973 Trump statements checked by PolitiFact.com, 240 (23%) were true, mostly true, and half true, and 544 (55%) were mostly false or false. Trump’s pants were on fire after 179 (18%) statements. Checked in 379 instances, Biden’s score in the truth categories is 267 statements (66%); the false categories, 105 (39%); and pants on fire, seven (3%).
The significant difference between the two is that Biden’s advisors always correct the record, while Trump’s White House rarely did. His advisors dared not contradict him.
Just as Trump’s pants are on fire, so, too, are most of Biden’s critics. I urge them to inform themselves using legitimate sources before they judge the man and his many achievements.
Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. Read his other articles at nfgier.com. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.