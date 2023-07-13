Why are people lying about Biden’s achievements?

Nick Gier

Trump’s apparent economic success to date mostly reflects fortunate timing.

— The Economist, Nov. 11, 2017

If Donald Trump’s claim that “we built the greatest economy in the history of the world” is true, then Barack Obama together with Joe Biden helped him do it. While exaggerated, there is still truth in Biden’s claim, backed up by The Economist, that he and Obama “handed Trump a booming economy, and he blew it.”

Recommended for you