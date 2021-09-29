Why I might buy everyone a pet hedgehog

More than two years ago, I made a deal with my boys. If they kept their room clean for 30 days, they could have any pet they wanted. My then 8-year-olds were immediately motivated — not to clean their room, but to research every possible pet under the sun.
They looked at pygmy goats. They debated turtle versus tortoise. They considered how feasible a crocodile might be. After three solid weeks of library trips and internet searches, they came across an adorable YouTube video of a woman carefully cleaning her pint-sized pal in a bathroom sink using a steady stream of warm water and a toothbrush. The cuteness sealed the deal — they wanted a pet hedgehog.
While they’ve since begged for a puppy, a bunny, an axolotl and a skunk, my boys have never abandoned their ultimate dream of having a hedgie. They’ve also never kept their room clean for 30 days. Not even close. That’s why last week, after discovering a particularly piggish sty where their room should be, I felt confident bribing them with significantly lowered stakes. If they would clean their room and keep it clean for just seven days, the long-awaited hedgehog would be theirs.
I got cocky. They got clever. They cleaned their room top to bottom and then forbade anyone from entering. They slept in their clothes in order to prevent errant laundry littering the floor. They embraced extreme boredom rather than playing with anything so they wouldn’t have toys to put away.
Seven days later, their room remained pristine. And that’s the story of how our family increased by one baby hedgehog.
My boys lucked out. Normally the longer it takes to get serious about a goal, the harder it gets to achieve — goalposts tend to move further away, not closer. That’s certainly the case when it comes to tackling the considerable environmental crises we face.
While being better stewards of the earth is infinitely more critical than being a good steward of a bedroom, many of the same principles apply.
The bigger the mess, the more overwhelming the cleaning process. The longer the mess sits, the harder it is to know where to start. As the mess grows, whether that mess is piles of dirty clothes or plumes of polluted air, the harder it is to enjoy the living space.
That’s why it’s encouraging to see Moscow High School seniors Nicole Xiao and Devon Conway and the rest of the local Climate Justice League lead the charge, attending the Sept. 20 Moscow City Council meeting and inviting the city to commit to 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 and clean energy by 2045.
Known as the Ready for 100 campaign or RF100, this nationwide movement was started by the Sierra Club. Several communities in southern Idaho have already accepted the challenge, and communities such as Burlington, Vt., (population 42,000) have already achieved it.
The teens also helped organize last Friday’s walkout, where more than 150 Moscow High students left their fourth period to march to East City Park and participate in a climate change protest. These kids didn’t just ditch school to hang out with friends at the park — they passionately marched then solemnly listened as several speakers encouraged continued action and activism.
“The inaction of the present will worsen the future,” Xiao told the Moscow City Council on Sept. 20. “With every moment of inaction, the climate crisis exacerbates.”
In other words, if we just sit around talking about the world we want to live in but don’t do anything to make it that way, no one is going to throw us a bone in a few years. No one is going to offer us the prize of a saved planet for putting forth just a fraction of the required effort. There is no hedgehog reward for keeping our room clean for merely one-fourth of the originally agreed upon timeframe.
However, if we get serious about this right now, both by committing to RF100 and taking other challenging but necessary steps to clean up — and keep clean — this enormous shared bedroom we call Earth, well you know what, Moscow? We just might save the planet after all … and I just might buy you all a pet hedgehog.
Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.