Why wind turbines can really help

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report (www.ipcc.ch) paints a grim picture about what we can expect with human-caused global warming. This has stimulated a lot of thought about our daily contributions to this problem and what, if anything, can we do to limit our individual impact.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 29 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation sector of which half of these emissions come from personal vehicles. I’m lucky because most of the time I can bicycle commute, which forces me to get some exercise while not having to expend the energy needed to move two tons of metal between my house and the office every day.
To date, I’ve logged more than 6,000 miles on my ebike, which theoretically saved about $1,200 in gas although I’ve also burned through about eight chains, a couple sprocket cassettes, brake pads and brake rotors. In theory, I’ve saved about 100-fold on my carbon signature if we only consider the fuel savings versus the carbon dioxide generated from my bike commute, but when you add the parts and the energy that was required to generate the electricity, metals, lubricants, and plastics involved for repairs, my carbon footprint is not reduced as I much as I’d like. The source of our electricity can also impact these calculations.
Electricity production accounts for 25 percent of our national emissions with about 62 percent coming mostly from natural gas and coal. The Bureau of Land Management in Idaho is considering a proposal from Magic Valley Energy to generate 1,000 megawatts of power from wind turbines located on BLM land. If this project goes forward, it will double the current wind energy generating capacity in the state. Setting aside potential environmental impacts for the moment, what is total carbon footprint of wind energy?
It turns out that this is not a straightforward question because we need to consider how energy is expended at every step of the lifecycle from mining and transporting the minerals required to make wind turbines, to the carbon footprint associated with the cost of maintenance, service road construction and eventual decommissioning. I confess that I’ve always been a bit skeptical about how the accounting might look if we added all these numbers up and compared to lifetime production of “green” energy. Fortunately, others have looked into this and it looks like wind brings significant benefits.
According to the Department of Energy’s Renewable Energy Laboratory, electricity from wind turbines has a carbon dioxide footprint of approximately 11 grams per kilowatt hour compared to 980 g/kWh for coal and 465 g/kWh for natural gas. That is, when all emissions are accounted for, wind energy has a carbon footprint between 40 and 90 times less than the two primary sources of energy production in the U.S. Solar is more variable (14-45 g/kWh), but nuclear (12 g/kWh) is competitive and hydro beats them all (7 g/kWh).
Wind power obviously has its limitations, but it clearly has the potential to provide clean energy on a practical scale. For example, the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Idaho will produce enough power for up to 300,000 homes while generating over 700 jobs during the construction phase and 20 good-paying jobs for long-term operations. I’m sure that this will be welcome news for the counties involved (Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka).
Of course, few people will enjoy the prospects of seeing 740-ft tall wind towers dotting otherwise dramatic landscapes, and there is no doubt that wind turbines are responsible for many bird and bat deaths (between 140,000 and 888,000 annually). Some of these deaths can be prevented depending on how turbines are positioned and how they are operated. And as bad as the bird death figures look, the estimated number of bird deaths from wind turbines (0.27 per gigawatt-hour) is still much lower than for fossil-fuel power plants (9.4 per gigawatt-hour).
Given that the U.S. can’t muster the wherewithal to fight a microscopic virus, it is easy to be skeptical about a national energy policy emerging that substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
Nevertheless, if economic gains can be shared from diversified power production strategies, then it is likely that wind turbines will have wider acceptance.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.