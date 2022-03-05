Worry not about nuclear war; there’s nothingyou can do about it

There is nothing going on in the world that is newsworthy. I know you’re thinking that Russia invading Ukraine and killing civilians is a pretty big deal. I suppose. But I am not sure there is anything newsworthy that I can add to that story.
I remember weeks and weeks ago Russia was moving troops towards the Ukraine borders. Ukraine’s borders were being surrounded on multiple sides. We’d then hear news reports with quotations from Vladimir Putin. I felt like he was trying to pull the Jedi mind trick. Troops, what troops? Don’t worry, I am not going to invade.
Then they attacked. Pundits on the news expressed shock. They had been saying Russia would not invade. It was believed that Russia was flexing. They were showing force. Like a dog growling and showing its teeth. There wasn’t going to be a bite — just a lot of noise.
I am not claiming I am an expert on Russia/Ukraine relations, but to believe there wasn’t going to be an attack was naive. Why else would a remnant of the Evil Empire move troops and equipment to surround another country on three sides? Did you think they were sightseeing?
Russia is acting from a position of strength. Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, also made some comments about nuclear war.
This isn’t news if you’re paying attention. Our President is weak. Putin knows there is no one who will go toe-to-toe with him.
I know some people are concerned about the idea of nuclear war and others are outright worried. What if Russia launches nukes? Will America or other countries respond with nukes? Will that cause Russia to send more nukes?
If Russia uses a nuke and anyone responds with a nuke, it will be full-out nuclear war. I have no doubt Putin would throw his nukes around the world.
I don’t want a nuclear war. I don’t spend my day thinking about dying in a nuclear blast. I think about my next softball tournament or my next home project. I am not worried. There is nothing to worry about. Worry is for someone who can do something about the problem.
Our president’s keepers place a lid on him at 11 o’clock, just after Matlock and his mid-morning pudding snack. He isn’t going to stop inflation. He isn’t going to stop the border crisis. These are simple problems compared to the situation between Russia and Ukraine. If he can’t do anything about the border crisis, there is no way he’s going to stop a nuclear war.
If a nuclear war starts there isn’t anything any of us on the Palouse can do to stop it. We are along for the ride. Worrying will only cause you to lose sleep, develop ulcers, and retard your enjoyment of life.
The time to worry was in November of 2019, when we had the ability to stop this from happening. But mean Tweets and people with the illness known as Trump Derangement Syndrome sealed our future.
As I mentioned earlier there is no reason to worry. It is a waste of energy to fret about something for which you have no power to change. However, you do have the power to prepare yourself for any possible disaster (whether manmade or natural) that may happen.
Stock up on some water and food. Consider getting some extra radio and flashlight batteries. If there was no Internet connectivity what would you need? Cookbooks? Maps? Cash?
For us on the Palouse we have the Fairchild AFB relatively close. I have no doubt there will be a nuke or two headed our way should a nuclear war start. Again, don’t worry about a nuclear war. There is nothing you can do. However, you should exert control over the parts of your life you can control — such as being prepared.
Anderson is a computerprogrammer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented jobs.