You can fool some of the people some of the time

McGehee

Within my eclectic circle of old friends is a man who really believes that Poland started World War II. Some years back, this same individual argued that no passenger jets really slammed into the Twin Towers. They were actually struck by a large silver orb.

David violates all of my previous stereotypes about those Trumpian churls and QAnon crazies who embrace outlandish conspiracy theories. He has a fair, if not overly impressive, liberal arts education in anthropology from WSU. He is extremely well-read and owns what is perhaps the largest private library in Whitman County. He is also world-traveled and, aside from properties stateside, owns homes and apartments in Taxco, Mexico, and Granada, Spain.

Go figure.

