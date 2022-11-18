You can fool some of the people some of the time

Within my eclectic circle of old friends is a man who really believes that Poland started World War II. Some years back, this same individual argued that no passenger jets really slammed into the Twin Towers. They were actually struck by a large silver orb.
David violates all of my previous stereotypes about those Trumpian churls and QAnon crazies who embrace outlandish conspiracy theories. He has a fair, if not overly impressive, liberal arts education in anthropology from WSU. He is extremely well-read and owns what is perhaps the largest private library in Whitman County. He is also world-traveled and, aside from properties stateside, owns homes and apartments in Taxco, Mexico, and Granada, Spain.
All of this got me thinking about that old maxim: “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Everyone is not entitled to their own facts.”
I recently listened to a respected journalist describe the professional angst which she and many of her colleagues experienced before they could finally refer to the Donald in print, as what all thinking people already knew he was — a liar.
My thoughts then drifted off to a film (the name of which escapes me) which told the story of a team of investigative reporters. I recall clearly the cautionary words of their editor:
“There’s what we think is true, what we know is true and what we can prove is true. We only go to press with what we can prove.”
Over the years, having worked as editor of two weekly papers and for many years written as a political columnist and news reporter I, too, understand the difference. Today (unless I’m being outlandish for effect), in my opinion pieces, I hold to that same standard and fact check everything before submitting work to my editor, Craig.
And then I think of how the Donald maligned the mainstream press as “fake” and I know how and why he attempted to smear what has always been the watchdog of overreach by both governments and political actors. A free press has always been the enemy of tyrants, would-be and otherwise.
Through their endless campaigns of disinformation, Trump and his followers have created within the public forum an environment so toxic that even dedicated journalists like the woman above, are torn.
How long it took mainstream media to get to the place where they could honestly and openly report the deceitfulness and outrages of the Donald’s time in office only affirms the falsity of Trump’s claims about prejudicial “fake news.”
Those he disparages, unlike the former president and his acolytes in the Murdoch media empire, take the time to fact check and never rely on a single source. Anonymous informants speaking off the record were always disclosed as such.
And then in the aftermath of our mid-term election, I consider the fate of the election deniers. That they took it on the chin so many times, often losing races they should have won, is another testimonial — this one to the character of the American people.
I’m not heartened, however, by the reminder that almost a third of Americans still goose-step behind their orange-haired field marshal. I’m also not heartened to realize that Republican leaders who ridiculed him as a buffoon and a clown when he was just a candidate with no power beyond what his billions could buy, became slavish lapdogs once he entered the White House.
Katherine and I awaited the much-ballyhooed announcement that Trump will seek a second term as POTUS in 2024.
I hoped he would run, and I hope he wins the nomination of the Republican Party. If that comes to pass, it should make clear to those still in doubt that the GOP “agenda” is a fraud.
The party will stand exposed for what it has always been — a servant to wealth and power, principles be damned. And then I think of Democrat President Lyndon Johnson who hammered through the Civil Rights Act of 1964, knowing full well that his party would lose what had been the Solid South for generations to come. Republicans like Goldwater and Howard Baker of Tennessee who faced down Nixon over impeachment, are no more. Today we have only imposters who talk of principle but care only for power.
For now, I merely shake my head at all those many millions who have drunk the Kool-Aid and choose to sign up with the loonies in their disparagement of the last firewall safeguarding America from would-be tyrants — a responsible, professional and dedicated free press.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.