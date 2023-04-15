You might be surprised who co-wrote my last column

Anderson

My previous column was an example of artificial intelligence (AI). The column was partly written by yours truly and partly written by zeros and ones. I wondered if anyone would notice.

Until just a couple weeks ago, I hadn’t explored AI applications available online. I heard about AI doing computer programming, writing term papers, doing art work and voice duplication. I also heard that it was heavily influenced by some social justice programmers.

In spite of what I had heard about AI, I still thought the ChatGPT web application was nothing more than a glorified search engine. Until I tried it.

