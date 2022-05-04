Youth should come before self-righteous prayer

Last week the Supreme Court heard arguments in a case involving former Bremerton High School football coach, Joe Kennedy. Kennedy had a habit of presiding over prayer sessions with students. When asked to stop, he agreed to stop leading prayers, but he insisted he has the right to conduct a mid-field prayer immediately after games as a strictly private activity. If others joined him, including students, that would be of their own volition and therefore could not be construed as an endorsement of religion by the school district. He lost his job.
Kennedy appears to be genuinely motivated to pray to his god immediately after games, at mid-field. Waiting until students have left the field or praying before the game is insufficient for his religious piety. Radio interviews suggest that Kennedy is a person who dearly cares about the students, who is quite devoted to his religious beliefs, and who is valued in his community.
The school argues that Kennedy’s actions could be misconstrued as state endorsement of religion in violation of the establishment clause of the First Amendment. Kennedy’s legal team pointed out that it would be difficult to interpret his behavior as such when the school made it very clear, and publicly, that they disagreed with his actions and therefore this was not a case of endorsement. At face value, this is a reasonable rebuttal, although at the peril of opening a Pandora’s box of disclaimers that school districts would have to issue if evangelical employees elected to push the limits of this interpretation.
But is this really the most relevant concern? I help teach a course on responsible conduct in research where we posit a variety of scenarios to graduate students and discuss the ethics, responsibilities, and mitigations for conflicts of interest that might arise throughout their careers. Most published conflict-of-interest case studies focus on money. The students “get this,” but they are eager to move to topics of greater relevance to their daily lives — the most important being conflicts of interest that could arise between their agency and that of their mentor, department or university. In short, they are clearly cognizant of the power differential around them and how their careers might be derailed if conflict arises. Although such events are rare, it only takes a few bad apples to remind students of their vulnerabilities.
To be generous, this is where Kennedy’s actions and arguments are hopelessly naïve by not considering the implications for school-age children around the country who might be put into vulnerable positions by coaches, teachers or administrators who are less beneficent than him.
How could actions such as Kennedy’s be coercive? He is, after all, simply engaging in what he considers a private act, and no one is required to participate. But do the students see it this way? And if such practices get the green light across America, you can bet there will be coercion even if this never happens with Kennedy himself.
Implicit coercion is the threat of consequences when a student is not seen as a team player and doing what the coach might expect. Under this scenario, it would be easy for some players to ask themselves if they will get their fair share of playing time or other favorable treatment if they don’t engage as the coach might expect. Bullying can follow. Furthermore, Kennedy probably does not recognize that his presumptively beneficent behavior also puts him personally at risk of bias accusations even if they are not true.
And what of parental rights to oversee the religious training and traditions of their children? It is very likely that Kennedy does not share the same beliefs and ideology of children whose families practice other faiths. What if players from different faiths feel compelled to adopt the coach’s beliefs in opposition to their families? Does the coach really have a right to put his players in such situations just so he can grandstand his religious piety in public? Or should people in positions of power be held to higher standards that put children’s health and welfare first? We are all better off when our public servants stay out of matters of conscience beyond the basics of honesty, hard work and generosity.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.