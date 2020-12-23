The annual Palouse all-town Christmas parade will take place at 6 p.m. tonight and feature a caroling motorcade around town.
Those interested in participating are instructed to meet at 6 p.m. at the Palouse Federated Church to line up in their cars. Paraders are advised to dress warm, as people will have their windows down to play Christmas songs on the radio at 107.5 FM and sing along.
Those who wish to stay home are encouraged to tune into the radio for carols and come outside when the parade rolls through their neighborhood.