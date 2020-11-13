Winter weather roared across the Palouse Thursday night and into this morning and snowfall accumulations are expected to reach 2-4 inches in most locations with as much as 6 inches in higher terrain.
A winter storm warning remains in effect across the Palouse until noon today, with winter driving conditions continuing through Saturday due to strong winds causing blowing and drifting snow, according to the National Weather Service.
----
UPDATE AT 12:50 P.M.
The Idaho State Police opened U.S. Highway 95 from White Bird to Culdesac about 12:30 p.m. today. The road was closed because of high winds and drifting snow about 9:30 a.m. A small avalanche at milepost 239 was cleared.
The state police, Idaho Transportation Department and officers from Idaho and Lewis counties have been working on a number of vehicle crashes.
----
The Lewiston Tribune today is reporting U.S. Highway 95 between White Bird and Culdesac has been closed by the Idaho Transportation Department due to high winds and drifting snow.
The closure affects the highway between mileposts 224 to 291, according to a news release from the transportation department.
A number of crashes and slide-offs apparently had been reported Friday morning but the department was unable to provide further information. Drivers should plan for temporary closures and delays until the weather improves, the news release said.
Idaho State Police troopers, emergency responders and snowplows are out patrolling the area. High winds with gusts up to 55 mph have been predicted until this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Those who need to travel should keep a flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.