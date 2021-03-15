Police on Friday afternoon arrested a 63-year-old Palouse man on several counts of possession of child pornography.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Moscow and Palouse Police Departments to serve a warrant at a Palouse home and arrest Karl Wesley.
The Moscow Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted the Sheriff’s Office last week about an individual in Palouse likely accessing and sharing child pornography.
Wesley was booked into Whitman County Jail and will have his first court appearance Monday afternoon.