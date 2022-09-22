PBAC appreciates and encourages input, action

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News published Sept. 15 an opinion piece, “Palouse water questions in need of some better answers,” by Terence L. Day. In the past several years, the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee (PBAC) has worked with experts both locally and nationally to study our water supply challenges and identify potential alternatives. This work has included extensive research on available water rights, the flows and capacities of various sources, the ability to divert and treat water, the estimated cost, environmental impacts, climate change projections and a vast number of other considerations. This certainly includes and begins with conservation, which is a primary reason that PBAC is soliciting feedback on a preferred alternative that has the most aggressive conservation component of any of the four identified alternatives.
As the Palouse relies on a declining aquifer system for all of our domestic water supply, we are in need of enhanced options. While the rate of decline has decreased (currently .7 feet per year, down from 1.5 feet per year just a few decades ago), we cannot afford to be lackadaisical when it comes to our water future. It is for that very reason, that we must work together to identify, vet and implement feasible alternatives to assure a secure water future.
This is a complicated issue, and there will not be an easy answer. Planning for a sustainable long-term water supply is a crucial process for any community, and, as Day cites in his column, an increasing number of communities around the United States and world are facing mounting challenges as demand increases and climate change impacts shift precipitation patterns. Residents of the Palouse have made great strides with water conservation (less water is pumped now than in 1992, despite population growth of more than 35%), but there is still considerable capacity to do more.
PBAC is in the preliminary phases of a robust public involvement period. There is nothing more fundamentally communal than our regional water supply, and it will require a community solution as the scope and scale of the task will require all of us to make it happen. We have been encouraged by the feedback we are receiving from our elected leaders, the local experts we are so lucky to have on the Palouse, and many other interested residents like Day. We are confident that, together, we can accomplish our goal of a long-term sustainable water supply for the Palouse.
We encourage everyone to visit PBAC’s website at palousebasin.org. There you can read the most up-to-date information on alternatives and the research that has been conducted to vet them, contact PBAC, and explore ways to get involved.
Palmer is Moscow’s deputy city supervisor. He writes here on behalf of the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee, for which he serves as a vice-chair.