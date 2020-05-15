The Washington state Secretary of Health this morning approved Whitman County's request to enter into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased reopening of Washington.
Phase 2 allows in-store retail operations to resume with limitations. Dine-in restaurants and taverns can open at 50-percent capacity and must follow strict social distancing and cleanliness guidelines. Manufacturing businesses may also operate under strict guidelines.
Under the governor’s “Safe Start” plan, counties with a population less than 75,000 can get approval to move to Phase 2 if they have not had a new COVID-19 case in three weeks. Whitman County met that requirement because it has not had a confirmed COVID-19 case between April 22 and Wednesday, a span of 21 days.
There was a new case of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday.
The full contents of the Washington state Secretary of Health's approval for movement to Phase 2 is attached.