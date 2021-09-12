Each year, the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center in Moscow goes to the dogs. Sunday the swim center was closed to humans and closed for the season, but only after five hours of canine-only swimming known as Howling at the Hamilton. Pet owners paid $15 per animal for entry to the facility. The event served as a fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Advertisement
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- His View: We used the miracle drug just last week
- UPDATE: Idaho enacts crisis hospital care standards; Gritman chooses to remain at 'contingency' level
- WSU makes ‘good move’ for game days
- Dr. Carl Hunt
- WSU Athletics: Masks required immediately at Gesa Field; vaccination proof required in October
- Gritman not moving to crisis standards of care
- Janis ‘Jan’ E. McGraw
- Potlatch schools requiring masks for four weeks
- Diamond Jeffory Western
- Moscow cancels Thursday’s Vandal Block party